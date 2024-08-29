Former NBA Stars Scoff At LeBron James Asking Bronny To Call Him ‘GOAT’ During Lakers Games

At some point in the upcoming NBA season, LeBron James will share the court with Bronny James, making them the first father-son duo to play together in the league. As historic as that moment will be, many pondered how they’d address each other on the court. The four-time NBA champion answered the question on The Shop, but Rashad McCants wasn’t too pleased with it.

In a preview of the show’s upcoming episode, James said he’d call his son by his name, but won’t allow him to call him ‘Dad.’ He claimed that Bronny would have to address him as Bron or 2-3, his jersey number. He also quipped that the young guard could call him GOAT if he wanted to.

His joke did not sit well with McCants who called him out on the Gil’s Arena podcast. While the rest of the crew laughed about James’ suggestion, the former NBA star said,

“Yeah, that’s nasty work. Nastiest of work you could ever have. Nobody playing basketball on your team should be referencing that…Bro, if you don’t get the f**k out of here with that. It’s just nasty. It’s diabolical.”

Co-host Brandon Jennings also scoffed about James’ jibe but wasn’t as incensed as McCants. While it’s unlikely that Bronny would address his father as ‘GOAT’ while they are on the court, that probably isn’t even his primary concern.

The young guard is under pressure to justify being picked by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA draft. However, he’s seemingly coping well.

Bronny’s take on playing with his father

During his introductory press conference, the 19-year-old was asked whether he sensed the pressure that he was under and if it affected him. Bronny responded.

“For sure the amplified amount of pressure, I’ve already seen it. Social media and stuff on the internet. And stuff talking about I might not deserve an opportunity. But I’ve been dealing with stuff like this for my whole life. So, it’s nothing different.”

The rookie is unfazed by the scrutiny and the chatter about him on social media and in league circles. He’s steadfastly preparing to contribute in his rookie season and continue to develop as a player. When the time comes and he’s on the court with the four-time MVP, he’ll answer the burning question when he asks his father to pass him the ball or demand that he get back on defense.