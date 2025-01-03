“Found Him In Front Of A Liquor Store”: Nick Young Hurls Derogatory Expletives At 76ers’ Guerschon Yabusele

Philadelphia 76ers’ Guerschon Yabusele caught some unwarranted hate from Nick Young recently. The Frenchman was busy putting time on the floor for his team against the Golden State Warriors when Young went on a derogatory rant against him. The former NBA star insulted the 76ers in the process as well.

Young stated that the 76ers deserve to lose for picking a player like Yabusele. The 29-year-old was drafted by the Celtics in 2016, but since 2019 he was not signed to any team. In August 2024 the Sixers signed him following his three-year stint with Real Madrid.

He claimed that the 76ers must’ve found Yabusele outside of a liquor store. He also stated the forward looks like Eddie Curry except he is French. Young wrote, “Philly deserves to lose for picking up this big Eddie curry lookin France Ni*** … for sure found him in front of a liquor store … first team brown bag.”

Philly deserves to lose for picking up this big Eddie curry lookin France Ni*** … for sure found him in front of a liquor store … first team brown bag — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) January 3, 2025

It’s unclear what made Young go on such a hateful rant against the Sixer. As for his performance this season, Yabusele has been one of the few positives for the franchise. He is performing brilliantly on both ends of the floor, averaging 9.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 31 games. Yabusele is shooting over 50% from the floor with 7.1 attempts per game.

The 29-year-old is averaging 4.8 screen assists points and is recovering 40.9% of loose balls on offense and 59.1% on defense. He has been one of the most important players on the team that’s struggling in the East. As confusing as Young’s outburst against Yabusele is, this is nothing new for the former NBA star.

He often expresses his anger or frustration against certain players or teams through his social media. But even that doesn’t explain the unsavory comments he made against Yabusele. A possible explanation for this confusing rant from Young could be the fact that he is a former Warrior and Yabusele is having a good game against them.

By the end of three quarters, he has accumulated 13 points, four rebounds, and an assist in 19 minutes. However, despite his efforts, the Sixers are on track to lose the game by a big margin. With 12 minutes left in the game, the Warriors have a lead of 25 points, which is not likely to be covered by the 76ers.