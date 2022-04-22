“Frank Vogel didn’t f**k with Russell Westbrook!”: Snoop Dogg gives NSFW explanation for Brodie’s struggles with Lakers this season

Lifelong Laker fan Snoop Dogg defends Russell Westbrook and puts the blame on former head coach Frank Vogel for the star guard’s disappointing campaign with the Purple and Gold franchise.

When the Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook this season, expectations were sky-high for the prestigious franchise. However, this season has been nothing but forgettable for the Purple and Gold. They completed missed the playoffs, ending the year with a shocking 33-49 record.

One of the main reasons for the shocking season was the underwhelming displays of Westbrook. In his first year with the Lakers, the former MVP recorded his worst scoring season since 2010 (18.5 PPG), and his 114 defensive rating was the worst of his entire career.

Also Read: “Kevin Durant is turning into Russell Westbrook right before our eyes!”: Shannon Sharpe blasts Nets’ superstar for a Game 2 Horror show against Celtics

However, many blamed now-former head coach Frank Vogel for Brodie’s worst year. In fact, the duo never had the best of relationships. Look at what Westbrook had to say about Vogel.

Russell Westbrook discusses his relationship with Frank Vogel. pic.twitter.com/pfVfUVY5GO — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 11, 2022

In fact, lifelong Laker fan and rap icon Snoop Dogg believes Vogel was the reason why Brodie struggled and went on an NSFW rant against him. What exactly did he say? Read on to find out…

Snoop Dogg defends Russell Westbrook and blames Frank Vogel.

Laker fans have had enough of Russell Westbrook, even booing him during home games. While he does deserve a huge chunk of the blame, there were many other reasons why the star guard was a** this season. One of them being coach Frank Vogel’s usage of the 9x All-star.

In fact, Lakers fan Snoop Dogg believes that’s exactly why Westbrook had an underwhelming season. He goes on an NSFW rant about the same, and goes on to say –

“He’s a killer. He’ll find himself out of it. Remember, the coach wasn’t f***ing with him. Coach used to sit him on the bench, take him out the game. That f***s with your mentality too, when you’re this great, and you’ve got this coach telling you, ‘Sit down, hold on,’ then when you get in, you definitely reckless because you ain’t in a groove. Basketball is a groove thing.”

“The coach and the player have to be on the same page to where you understand my minutes affect the way I play, and by you sitting me down, you affecting the way I play because now I can’t do the things I normally do. Now I’m out here rushing and trying to get people involved instead of just running the game. Russell ain’t never sit on the bench… So now you got him sitting the bench for the Lakers? Come on man.”

Shoutout to @SnoopDogg for defending Russell Westbrook last night on the @fullsendpodcast pic.twitter.com/VSgSvGpSUV — Nour Qasem (@nourq20) April 21, 2022

While this may be partly true, a lot of the blame has to be on Westbrook. His underwhelming performances, and lack of accountability for the same, all add up in the grand scheme of things.

Without question, Brodie is still a starter-quality guard in the NBA. His ability to do a bit of everything can still be a valuable asset to many teams. Hopefully, he can move away from the Lakers and find a spot where the limelight is less and still be able to showcase his impact on the floor.

Also Read: “Russell Westbrook likes a fan’s comment asking him to leave Lakers alone”: Brodie’s Instagram activity suggests even he wants to leave LeBron James and Co