“Kevin Durant is turning into Russell Westbrook right before our eyes!”: Shannon Sharpe blasts Nets’ superstar for a Game 2 Horror show against Celtics

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have had a shocking start to their playoffs, falling into a 2-0 deficit against the Boston Celtics.

Given how in-form both Kyrie Irving and KD looked, the Nets were an opponent to be feared with. But it seems like the offensive firepower of the Nets has deflated against the Celtics.

With Boston playing some incredible defense and superstars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown coming up with some clutch shots, the 2nd seeded Celtics are under full control of the series against the Nets. After a miraculous game 1 win, Boston continued their fantastic form in game 2 as well.

Despite falling into a 17-point deficit at one point, Tatum and Co. made an incredible comeback. Winning the game 114-107, the Celtics certainly made a statement, but moreover, there are doubts creeping up about the Nets and especially Kevin Durant.

Shannon Sharpe trolls Kevin Durant after the horror show in the 2nd half of Game 2

Kevin Durant and the Nets certainly started off pretty well against the Celtics. With the ‘Slim Reaper’ putting up a decent performance, the Nets had a comfortable 10-point lead going into the half. But the second half was an absolute horror show for Durant.

Shooting an abysmal 0-10 from the field and 4-17 for the game, Durant had a game to forget. The Nets, meanwhile, saw their massive lead cut down and eventually let the game slip away from their hands. Shannon Sharpe certainly wasn’t the biggest fan of the Nets’ performance and especially with Durant.

“What happened is KD and Kyrie didn’t show up…… Kevin Durant came up small yet again… I need my big guns to start firing, and it was misfire after misfire after misfire after misfire, that’s not good enough….. You had a 7-point lead in the 4th quarter with the best player on the planet and you get outscored 29-12?”

The analyst ruthlessly described KD’s second-half display comparing him to Russell Westbrook. “Is that Russell Westbrook? Kevin Durant is turning into Russell Westbrook right before our eyes. Missing, bricking shots, and turning the ball over.”

.@ShannonSharpe on the Nets going down 0-2 to the Celtics: "KD and Kyrie didn't show up. This is all about the best player on the planet: KD came up small again. KD is turning into Russell Westbrick right before our eyes: missing shots and turning it over."

With Durant and the Nets falling into a 2-0 deficit, Game 3 will be crucial. If KD and Kyrie fail to step up yet again, this series might be over pretty soon. Can the Nets make a comeback?