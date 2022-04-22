“Russell Westbrook likes a fan’s comment asking him to leave Lakers alone”: Brodie’s Instagram activity suggests even he wants to leave LeBron James and Co

The Russell Westbrook experiment failed miserably for the Los Angles Lakers who failed to make the playoffs this year

The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that sets high expectations for themselves every year considering the illustrious history they have.

The formidable duo of ‘The King’ LeBron James and ‘The Brow’ Anthony Davis delivered the franchise their 17th NBA Championship in 2020.

Post that successful year, the Lakers have had 2 very disappointing seasons to follow. They were eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns in the 2020-21 playoffs and failed to make it to the postseason this year.

One of the major reasons for their poor run this year was the acquisition of former NBA MVP and 9-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook liked a fan’s comment on social media leading to rumors that he might leave the Lakers

From the start of the season, Westbrook never really fit in with the system the Lakers had.

His decision-making ability often raised questions, especially during late-game situations. Along with that, Westbrook never really shared a great relationship with the Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.

After all the great numbers he put up during his tenure with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets and the Washington Wizards, he statistically had one of his worst offensive seasons with the Lakers.

While it’s easy to blame Westbrook for the Lakers struggles this year, the team as a whole didn’t perform as per expectations.

Along with that their best players, James and Davis struggled with injuries throughout the course of the season.

Westbrook recently liked a fan’s comment who asked him to leave the Lakers and “go somewhere else” and also “consider retiring”.

It will be interesting to see what Westbrook does next season. The Lakers owe Westbrook $47 Million next year which he could be considering exercising or looking for another team.

Which team would be interested in Westbrook considering his contract and his age will have to be seen.

