Basketball

“Russell Westbrook likes a fan’s comment asking him to leave Lakers alone”: Brodie’s Instagram activity suggests even he wants to leave LeBron James and Co

"Russell Westbrook likes a fan's comment asking him to leave Lakers": Brodie's Instagram activity suggests even he wants to leave LeBron James and Co alone
Rishabh Gangwani

Previous Article
"We in Minnesota now Karl Anthony Towns???": Ja Morant destroys KAT on Twitter following Wolves All-Star's attempt to mock Grizzlies mid-game
Next Article
Warner vs Boult head to head: David Warner vs Rajasthan Royals stats in IPL history
NBA Latest Post
“If a guy is b*nging you.. If you can feel their body”: Charles Barkley leaves Shaq and Kenny in splits trying to explain his theory for Nikola Jokic and Co with not so decent choice of words
“If a guy is b*nging you.. If you can feel their body”: Charles Barkley leaves Shaq and Kenny in splits trying to explain his theory for Nikola Jokic and Co with not so decent choice of words

Charles Barkley tried advising Nikola Jokic and Co at half-time but ended up saying far…