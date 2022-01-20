“Frank Vogel, don’t get on the plane! It’s a trap!”: NBA analyst Bill Simmons cautions the Lakers head coach post the 48-year old’s decision to bench Russell Westbrook in the final minutes against the Pacers

NBA analyst Bill Simmons reveals the reason behind Frank Vogel benching Russell Westbrook.

The LA Lakers fell below +500, once again, in an embarrassing loss against the Pacers at home. Despite LeBron James and co having control over the game most time, they crumbled in the fourth quarter. Russell Westbrook had a disappointing game but was 4-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Before Wednesday’s game against the Pacers, there has been growing speculation of Lakers coach Frank Vogel’s future with the team. According to several reports, Vogel is being monitored on a gamely basis lately. The 48-year old is currently under the scanner for the Lakers’ poor showing this season.

However, NBA analyst Bill Simmons had a different view about the entire situation. Simmons believes Vogel is being made the scapegoat for an array of errors committed in the decision-making of the Lakers front office and LeBron James.

Vogel maybe being the fall guy for…

—The idiotic Westbrook trade

—Davis putting on too much muscle then getting hurt

—THT over Caruso

—Thinking DJ + Ariza could help

—Prioritizing shooting over perimeter D in free agency

—Rigid cap, no trade flexibility at all I mean… come on — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 18, 2022

Simmons states that Vogel is aware of the entire situation and is the reason why he benched Russell Westbrook during the final minutes of the game against the Pacers.

Bill Simmons anticipates Vogel’s decision to bench Russell Westbrook.

In the loss against the Pacers, Westbrook had 14-points, 2-rebounds, and 3-assists. The former MVP shot below 30% from the field in the game. Though there had been a growing movement amongst Lakers fans to bench Westbrook, nobody believed it would happen so soon.

Nonetheless, Vogel decided to bench Westbrook in crunch time against the Pacers.

“Playing the guys that I thought were going to win the game,” said Vogel.

Simmons, who had earlier tweeted about Vogel being made the scapegoat for Lakers’ failure, had the following response to the latter’s decision to sit Westbrook.

“I love this so much. They’re determined to make Vogel the scapegoat for the dumb Westbrook trade and a broken roster, and he knows it, so he’s going down swinging.”

I love this so much. They’re determined to make Vogel the scapegoat for the dumb Westbrook trade and a broken roster, and he knows it, so he’s going down swinging. https://t.co/GvIhJSGVbi — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 20, 2022

Simmons didn’t stop here and tweeted the following when he came to know that Vogel was traveling with the team to Orlando.

Frank don’t get on the plane! It’s a trap! https://t.co/owobzvqu5v — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 20, 2022

The buck being passed onto Vogel might not hold entirely true. The Lakers are one of the worst teams defensively, with Vogel making many questionable rotations and plays.