“Michael Jordan couldn’t do this at 37!”: NBA Twitter erupts as LeBron James throws down a thunderous reverse dunk from Malik Monk alley-oop during Pacers vs Lakers

NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James comes up with an incredible highlight vs Indiana Pacers

LeBron James and the Lakers seem to have finally started righting the lost ship they’ve been on this season.

After a torrid start to the season, the team has now won 6 of its last 10 games. The pieces on the team are finally starting to fit together. And while their defense can still be suspect on several different occasions, at the very least, their offense is starting to flow more smoothly.

Of course, easy buckets are just one part of having a smooth offense. The other part may not be regarded as important, however, it is definitely much flashier. Yes, we’re talking about highlight plays. And it seems that LeBron James had quite the impressive one against the Pacers.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LeBron James throws down a reverse alley-oop dunk from Malik Monk against the Indiana Pacers

Sometimes it really is hard to believe that LeBron James is 37 years old, and in the 19th year of his NBA career.

‘Why?’, you ask? Well then, just take a look at the tweet below.

19 years in and LeBron James just keeps DEFYING GRAVITY 🎥pic.twitter.com/pp0kpdJY61 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 20, 2022

At an age when players usually retire, this man is still getting up like that. And as expected, NBA Twitter went absolutely insane over it.

MJ couldn’t do this at 37 — fire kingsbury (@_tep13) January 20, 2022

However, can the Lakers get the win against the Indiana Pacers?

Guess our only option is to wait and watch.

