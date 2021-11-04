“Free Karl-Anthony Towns!”: Timberwolves superstar seemingly wants out of Minnesota as he blatantly likes a tweet campaigning for a trade

Karl-Anthony Towns takes to Twitter to like a tweet that calls for the Timberwolves superstar to be traded away from Minnesota.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have enjoyed little to no success following Jimmy Butler’s trade away from the franchise after making the Playoffs for the first time since the Kevin Garnett days. It is however, an exciting time to be and T-wolves fans due to the emergence of sophomore, Anthony Edwards, who has played well alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.

After 7 games into the 2021-22 NBA season, Karl-Anthony Towns has done what he’s been expected to do for the past 7 seasons. He’s currently averaging 23.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 4 assists a night on solid efficiency. The Minnesota Timberwolves as unit do look to be fairly solid this year around as well.

KAT however, doesn’t seem to be all too happy with the way the Timberwolves have been performing. Their 3-4 record has led him to say he doesn’t know what has been causing them their early season offensive struggles and said the team needs to be in the gym to work on their game.

Karl-Anthony Towns wants out of Minnesota.

Karl-Anthony Towns, despite this being his 7th season in the league, has only been to the Playoffs once. Even in the 2018 postseason, he got merely 5 games worth of taste of what being a top 16 team felt like. Seems as though he’s had enough as he very blatantly likes a tweet that says, “FreeKAT”.

Karl-Anthony Towns just liked a tweet that said #FreeKat pic.twitter.com/MVe5XFvFXN — Jaden McDaniels GOAT (@JadenmcdanielsF) November 4, 2021

This isn’t the first time a player has liked a tweet that was calling for a player to be traded. Most recently, Bol Bol liked a tweet that requested the Denver Nuggets to trade him away as his talent is being wasted on the bench.

It’s unclear if Karl-Anthony Towns liked this on accident or if he’s signaling to the Timberwolves front office on a potential move away from the franchise. It should be noted however that this is the first tweet KAT has liked in the past five days so chalking this up to be a mere case of butterfingers is quite unlikely.

He’s also had the tweet liked for the past 11 hours and hasn’t yet unliked it, hinting towards him actually agreeing with the ‘FreeKAT’ movement.