“I Felt Violated, I Felt Naked”: When Kobe Bryant made his feelings clear about wearing the Lakers’ throwback short shorts against the Celtics in 2007

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant said their throwback short shorts that they wore against the Boston Celtics in 2007 made him feel exposed and naked.

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was one of the best ever to play the game of basketball. In addition, he had a stacked resume of 18x All-Star, 15x All-NBA player, and 5x NBA Champion. As a result, because of his achievements, many consider him the greatest Laker of all time.

The 18x All-Star had a successful 8 years in Los Angeles at the beginning, where he won 3 NBA championships with Shaquille O’Neal.

However, his relationship with the Purple and Gold wasn’t always rosy. The Lakers endured a rough patch post-Shaq’s departure, where Kobe was the team’s only superstar. They came back to the top a few years later with Pau Gasol and Kobe. But the point is, Kobe, stuck through thick and thin.

Even that kind of loyalty didn’t stop Kobe Bryant to speak out against something the Lakers did with their uniform. What exactly was it? Read on and find out…

Also Read: “Pull up, let’s have lunch to talk shop”: Damian Lillard divulges details about his secret meeting with LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the King’s mansion during the off-season

Kobe Bryant did not enjoy wearing the Lakers throwback uniforms against the Celtics

It was 2007, where the Celtics were at the peak of their powers. They ended up destroying the Lakers at the Staples Center. However, many attribute the Lakers’ defeat to something that the LA franchise wore.

The Lakers made short shorts as a part of their uniforms for a game against the Boston Celtics. The shorts were a throwback to the older days of the NBA when short shorts were a part of the attire. It got so bad that the Lakers changed their shorts at halftime.

After the loss, Kobe Bryant spoke out against the short shorts.

Via ESPN –

“I don’t know what it feels like to wear a thong, but I imagine it feels something like what we had on in the first half. I felt violated and felt naked. It’s one thing to see films with guys wearing those things. … I’d rather stay warm, man.”

It looks like the Lakers understood the message loud and clear. The short shorts were never seen worn again by the Lakers, ever. It was probably one of the best decisions made by the Purple and Gold franchise. Moreover. It doesn’t go along with the NBA fashion nowadays.

The entire Lakers squad played in short shorts against the Celtics in 2007: https://t.co/4eFArcDxu0 pic.twitter.com/mJinvieLHW — SLAM (@SLAMonline) September 2, 2018

Also Read: “Scottie Pippen was unwilling to speak to Isiah Thomas when the latter tried reaching out to him”: The Bulls veteran has no plans of calling it truce with Zeke

We can all thank Kobe Bryant for the banishing of the short shorts from the NBA. Just imagine LeBron James and Anthony Davis running a fast break in those tight yellow shorts. God bless our eyes.