“I don’t even care about happy or sad, I want to be at peace all the time”: Kevin Durant had sage words of advice for people questioning life in the Nets superstar’s Draymond Green interview

Kevin Durant feels that trying to maintain a pacific sense of calm and tranquility is the most efficient way of navigating life.

Kevin Durant is perhaps the most-maligned NBA player of his generation, through little fault of his. This is a man who faces unending vitriol on a daily basis on the interwebs for simply changing his job.

The trouble with celebrity culture and millions of people watching you on national television every other day is simply the volume of hate you could be facing. And Kevin Durant has had it up to his neck over the past 5 years or so.

Durant was regarded basically as the Giannis of the league at the time he signed with Golden State. His decision, which he termed as the ‘Hardest Road’ in an open letter, continues to be his bane on Twitter today.

However, it is pretty clear that Kevin Durant has little to no time for nonsense on social media. He talks his talk and moves on with life on social media like the insignificant part of life it is. And that’s the reason why he can be so savage in his mentions on that cesspool.

Kevin Durant had sage words of advice for people questioning life in his Draymond Green interview

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green sat down with Bleacher Report for a public tête-à-tête, if that makes sense. Though the whole interview was made public not long after it took place, it was clear that KD and Dray were speaking from their heart and not making stuff up.

If at all you had questions about the sincerity of Kevin Durant and his words, this segment should clear that. The 4-time scoring champion and 2-time Finals MVP believes that he can find a way to navigate life without ‘ups and downs’. His words clear up how we can do that too:

“I don’t even like to use the word happiness, that’s just such a fleeting feeling. It can just go so up and down, I don’t wanna chase that feeling. It’s just not an efficient way to live for me.”

“I feel like just having peace and really just enjoying being alive every day is the best place for me to be. You know, I don’t wanna be happy or sad. Like, I don’t even wanna have to go through that.”

“I just wanna kinda just float through life, I experienced so much. I just wanna take on every experience for what it is and enjoy it in the moment. You know, I don’t wanna chase happiness, I just try to stay even.”

