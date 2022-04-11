Basketball

“From refusing to make a fastbreak layup to getting a standing ovation from Allen Iverson”: NBA Twitter lauds Joel Embiid on winning the scoring title

"From refusing to make a fastbreak layup to getting a standing ovation from Allen Iverson": NBA Twitter lauds Joel Embiid on winning the scoring title
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"It was Jimmy Neesham's idea to go with that plan": Trent Boult reveals that Jimmy Neesham and not Lasith Malinga had suggested him to bowl round the wicket to KL Rahul
Next Article
"Reel Mrs banaa rahi hai": Yuzi Chahal's hilarious response on making Instagram reel post RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match
NBA Latest Post
"From refusing to make a fastbreak layup to getting a standing ovation from Allen Iverson": NBA Twitter lauds Joel Embiid on winning the scoring title
“From refusing to make a fastbreak layup to getting a standing ovation from Allen Iverson”: NBA Twitter lauds Joel Embiid on winning the scoring title

Sixers superstar Joel Embiid creates history by becoming the scoring champion, breaking all the norms.…