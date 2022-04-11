“From refusing to make a fastbreak layup to getting a standing ovation from Allen Iverson”: NBA Twitter lauds Joel Embiid on winning the scoring title

Sixers superstar Joel Embiid creates history by becoming the scoring champion, breaking all the norms.

Joel Embiid’s 40-point double-double, including a mammoth 20-rebounds against the Indiana Pacers, puts him ahead of LeBron James to clinch the 2021-22 season’s scoring title. The Process received a standing ovation from Allen Iverson and the Sixers fans at home.

The seven-foot Embiid becomes the first center to win the scoring title since Shaquille O’Neal in the 1999-2000 season. The Sixers superstar filled up the stat sheet with the following numbers this season 30.6 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 4.2 APG, and 1.5 BPG.

Embiid shot close to 50% from the field, 37.1% from the 3-point line, and 81.4% from the free-throw line. The Cameroon superstar is the first international player to win the scoring title.

The five-time All-Star joined Allen Iverson and Wilt Chamberlain as the only members to win the scoring title in Sixers franchise history. The former Kansas player is the first center since Moses Malone 40-years ago to finish averaging 30 PPG.

Also read: “Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bob McAdoo are not even close”: Joel Embiid has off the chart efficiency compared to other top-scoring Big Men

Amid the whole Ben Simmons fiasco, Embiid took the reigns of the Philly team in his hands, leading from the front.

NBA Twitter gives its flower to Joel Embiid on winning the scoring title.

History for Joel Embiid 👏 He’s the first center to win the NBA scoring title since Shaq in 1999-2000! pic.twitter.com/iDKsjXr9WW — ESPN (@espn) April 10, 2022

Just caught up with Allen Iverson on Joel Embiid being the first Sixer to win NBA scoring title since AI “We all support you. We love you” pic.twitter.com/zMnHC04oow — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 11, 2022

-NBA scoring champ

-First center to average 30+PPG since 1982

-Most 40/10 games in a season in NBA history

…all while getting double & triple teamed.@JoelEmbiid pic.twitter.com/OnCmLrv1YW — Drew Hanlen (@DrewHanlen) April 10, 2022

Joel Embiid is averaging 33.8 minutes per game this season. That will be the fewest minutes averaged in a season by the scoring champ in the shot-clock era. The previous low belongs to Stephen Curry, who averaged 34.2 mins per game in 2015-16 & 2020-21. pic.twitter.com/A3N8uNMCGy — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 10, 2022

After averaging 30.6 points per game, Joel Embiid becomes the first international player to win the NBA scoring title (and the first center since Shaquille O’Neal in 1999-2000): https://t.co/Srs0nplBxs — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) April 10, 2022

Who would’ve thought this kid would lead the league in scoring one day 🤣@JoelEmbiid (via @HomeTeamHoops)pic.twitter.com/k3IX5yFTz0 — Overtime (@overtime) April 10, 2022

The above clip shows the journey of Embiid from being hesitant to make a layup to now scoring the ball from all ends of the floor.

A standing ovation and MVP chants galore as @JoelEmbiid is announced as this season’s NBA scoring champion. pic.twitter.com/dre2Mutsi0 — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) April 11, 2022

Also read: “I want to be the best player ever”: Joel Embiid believes the Cameroonian All-Star can get his own game up to Michael Jordan and co’s historic standards

With Embiid receiving a standing ovation at the Wells Fargo Center, one can only imagine the atmosphere if he wins the MVP.