“From that point on, Dennis Rodman was straight as an arrow, and we started to win”: Bulls legend Michael Jordan recalls the only time he called out The Worm in their three seasons together

The time when Dennis Rodman got Micahel Jordan angry and what followed it worked like a charm on the troublesome forward.

The Chicago Bulls began the 1997-98 season knowing well enough that it’ll be all of their last rides together. The well-documented last season of the Bulls’ dynasty revealed several stories about most of the Bulls, with much concentration on the trio – Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman.

Bulls started that season with Pippen recovering from a surgery, meaning Jordan would be relying on Rodman to be his second fiddle, not just a rebounding monster that he usually was. With Jordan and Rodman leading from the front, the Bulls went 24-11 without Pippen.

Scottie made his season debut on January 10th. And then, as we all know, the Bulls most certainly didn’t stop without winning a championship to complete their second 3-peat. One of the greatest basketball dynasties then dissolved with the best possible ending.

But it wouldn’t have ended that way had Jordan, for the first and only time in their 3 years together, didn’t ask Rodman to be more accountable than he was.

Michael Jordan had enough of Rodman in their final year so let him know

It came as a surprise to many that Jordan and Rodman had such a respectful relationship that the former, who is famous for being an arrogant teammate, would leave any of his teammates out of his slander.

But the 5-time MVP had always kept “the Worm” out of his radar of thrashing and rightfully so, as the former “Bad Boy” Pistons man had one of the most threatening presence on the court.

Still during one of the early games in 1997-98, as “Dennis the Menace” got kicked out, Jordan was livid. He made sure Rodman got to know about his displeasure this time. However, things changed after the two-time Defensive Player of the Year went to Jordan’s hotel room to ask for a cigar. Listen to the incident as the 6-time Finals MVP tells it.

“He didn’t say an apology, he didn’t say anything, but by him coming to my room, it was his way of saying, ‘Look, I fu—- up.’ And from that point on, Dennis was straight as an arrow, and we started to win.”

With on fell sweep, MJ had Rodman being accountable and as sharp as ever. Goes to show how much the pair respected each other.