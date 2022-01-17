“Russell Westbrook is a first-ballot Hall Of Famer, and y’all be talking about him like he Tony Snell”: Nick Young comes to the Lakers superstars’ defence as a fan disrespects Russ in a diss track

Nick Young defends Russell Westbrook as a fan disrespects the superstar in a diss track about LAL’s season.

After a horrid 2020-2021 season, the Los Angeles Lakers made several roster changes. Acquiring Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster sign-and-trade deal was supposed to be the solution to most of their problems. LAL fans, analysts and former legends all expected the LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Westbrook big three to be the deadliest trio in the league, helping the Lakers win a majority of the games.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the 33-year-old electric guard has not been as productive as expected to be. In the midst of one of the worst seasons of his career, Russ has been averaging 18.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8 assists per game, while shooting the ball at an awful 29.15% from 3 and 66.2% from the charity stripe, and has been turning the ball over 4.3 times every game (3rd highest in the league).

Nick Young defends Russell Westbrook as a fan insults the former MVP in a diss track

Recently, one fan went out of his way by sending a diss track to Westbrook via DM.

Former sharpshooter Nick Young came out to defend the 2017 MVP. Young replied to an Instagram post:

“That’s why they losing because ppl show hate more them love this man Russ is a first ballot Hall of Famer and y’all been talking about him like he tony snell lol no disrespect”

Nick even took it to Twitter where he asked everyone to stop the “Westbrook hate”.

Pls STOP THE WESTBROOK HATE — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) January 16, 2022

Westbrook is one of the game’s greatest guards. Sure, he is taking more time than expected to find his rhythm. But once he will get into his groove, and AD makes his return, LAL will be the title-contending squad they look to be on paper.