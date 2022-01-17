“WE FINALLY OUTSIDE!”: Alex Caruso reacts as he is finally let out of the NBA’s health and safety protocols, expected to return to the Bulls lineup on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls star Alex Caruso hilariously reveals some major news to everyone on NBA Twitter

Man, have the Bulls missed Alex Caruso.

The team has been really disappointing lately, winning just 6 of its last 10 games. Further, they’re even on a losing streak of 3 games. And despite maintaining their position as the first seed with the record 27-14, they are a mere game above the second-seeded Brooklyn Nets.

Many have wondered why there has been such a severe drop-off in the team’s ability after their flying start to the season. And the answer to that question is unmistakably their defense.

Lonzo Ball has done what he can to try and compose this team on the defensive end of the floor. But the fact of the matter is, no one apart from him showed enough ability or effort to not only keep the defender in front of them but also make their shot a difficult one.

But now, with Alex Caruso coming back, this underappreciated duo of defensive heroes can get to work again. And we can’t imagine that Bulls fans aren’t raising their glasses in cheers to it.

But, it seems that the fans aren’t the only ones jumping with happiness about this. Because, it seems that the player himself may have joined them in the activity.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: When Michael Jordan performed a bait-and-switch for an NFL advertisement promoting Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers

Alex Caruso shares a hilarious GIF on Twitter to illustrate his mood upon exiting health and safety protocols

Yep, you read that right. Alex Caruso is finally out of health and safety protocols, and will now be eligible to play for the Bulls again.

Of course, his return date will depend on just how fit he really is, and also how much is his left mid-foot sprain has recovered. But, we don’t imagine it’ll be too long before he steps back out onto the court.

As you’d expect, Bulls fans are rejoicing at the moment. And it seems that Alex Caruso isn’t that much different from them. Take a look at the tweet below.

We don’t think we’ve ever seen Caruso be happier in his Twitter activity. And frankly, we as fans of the game aren’t far off here.

After the time he has missed, we can’t wait to see him back out on the court for the Bulls.

Also Read: LeBron James dishes out a sincere apology to fans as LAL continue to struggle in search of wins