Klay Thompson Free Agency: Possible Destinations for 4x NBA Champion

Apr 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) sits on the bench during action against the Sacramento Kings in the fourth quarter during a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Is the Klay Thompson era over in the Golden State Warriors? It is hard to imagine Thompson in any other jersey but both parties may look to move on from each other. During the 2023 offseason, they failed to reach a mutual decision on a contract extension and the 4x champion has consistently figured in trade rumors since then. In 2019, the Warriors guard didn’t pursue the free-agency and landed a ripe five-year, $190 million deal with the squad.

However, Thompson’s output and the Warriors’ monetary capacities have both drastically changed since then, and there is a high chance that the elite spot-up shooter can seek a change in scenery. In that wake, here is a list of potential destinations for the sharpshooter who has been with the Warriors for the past 13 years.

Orlando Magic

During the 2023-24 season, Orlando Magic surprised a lot of folks after finishing with a 47-35 record and nabbed the fifth seed. However, after a first-round exit, it was clear that the team lacked a strong backcourt and a shooting guard who could help out Paolo Banchero on the scoring end.

Thompson fits the bill and the Magic can also afford to give him a contract that exceeds the $30 million per year range as no current Orlando athlete has a contract that exceeds the $20 million per year mark.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers were in dire need of an SG to help Tyrese Maxey in the backcourt. Thompson can easily fit in the squad which has two all-around scorers in Maxey and Embiid. With a wealth of open looks, the partnership can bring in mutual benefits. While the 76ers may not be able to give monetary compensation like the Magic, they can still offer a solid deal to the 34-year-old.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Warriors’ perennial rival, OKC Thunder, can also be in play to land the exquisite shooter. They have the cap space and a void in the shooting guard spot. They desperately needed a sharpshooter during the playoffs series against the Dallas Mavericks. Alongside an up-tempo roster spearheaded by perpetual rim driver Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the veteran shooter can easily find a ton of open looks.

Golden State Warriors

Who knows! The Dubs and the SG might find it difficult to separate after a long-term partnership. One thing is clear, after signing Draymond Green to a 4-year, $100 million contract, the team with the highest luxury tax in NBA history can’t afford to give Thompson a lot of money. As per Spotrac’s NBA cap expert Keith Smith, the maximum they can offer is a $21-22 million per year contract.

Will Thompson take a pay cut to stay with Splash Brother Stephen Curry? It is essential to note that he turned down a similar offer during the 2023 offseason which triggered the speculations of his exit. Apart from the playoffs squads, perennial bottom-ranked teams like Charlotte Hornets and Detroit Pistons can also offer big bucks to the 4x champion.

However, it is unlikely that the man addicted to winning would want to opt for a rebuilding squad at this point in his career. Perhaps, a move to a squad like the New York Knicks, Milwaukee Bucks, and the New Orleans Pelicans may be more feasible. Thus, with no clear contender in sight, Klay Thompson’s 2024 free agency is going to captivate many curious basketball minds.