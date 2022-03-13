“Funny that Scottie Pippen’s son is better at basketball than Michael Jordan’s sons”: Scotty Pippen Jr looks set to outperform Marcus and Jeffrey Jordan in his college career

Scotty Pippen Jr has put the collegiate world on notice and sports enthusiasts find it funny he’s better than Michael Jordan’s sons at basketball.

There is no debate between who was the greater player between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Their presence on the court together was the definition of what a ‘Batman and Robin’ duo would look like on NBA hardwood.

Neither could win without the other and this was evident by Michael Jordan not reaching the latter stages of the Playoffs without Pippen and the 1994 season seeing the Bulls get eliminated in the ECSF. There is undoubtedly a clear distinction between the greatness of both Jordan and Pippen

However, when it comes to their sons, it’s quite apparent that legacies don’t transfer from parent to child. Jordan had two sons, Jeffery and Marcus, neither of whom were players ready to take the leap into the NBA sphere, let alone be considered good players in college.

Also read: “No one had ever seen a crossover like what Allen Iverson did to Michael Jordan”: Isiah Thomas breaks down just how revolutionary AI’s cross on Jordan was

Scottie Pippen’s son, Scotty Pippen Jr, on the other hand, has been turning heads all year long as he plays great basketball for Vanderbilt this collegiate season.

Scotty Pippen Jr is playing great basketball and comparisons to Michael Jordan’s sons have begun.

Scotty Pippen Jr has slowly but surely been turning many people’s heads during his collegiate career. Despite the recent loss to Kentucky, his averages for this 2021-22 season have been solid as he’s putting up 20.2 points on 33% shooting from the field.

Scotty definitely picked up his defense from his father as he’s solid as it gets as a perimeter defender in the SEC. He’s a bit sloppy with the ball but having more touches would do that to any young athlete.

Funny that Scottie Pippen’s son is way better at basketball than Michael Jordan’s kids. pic.twitter.com/TedhYZwhhH — Michael Grant (@MichaelGrant_CJ) March 12, 2022

Also read: “Scottie Pippen lacks the gift Michael Jordan had for leadership”: A 1993 Chicago Bulls report underlines how Pippen would antagonize Toni Kukoc due to his immense personal pride

Neither Jeffery nor Marcus Jordan ever put up stats of this caliber at this high of a level of basketball in college and the unnecessary comparisons between Scotty and Michael Jordan’s son have begun.

Jeffery Jordan’s best season came in his senior year of college 10 years ago when he averaged 2.7 points a game in 21.2 minutes of play. Marcus Jordan, having gone to UCF as well, had his best season in 2010-11 where he averaged 15.2 points a game on 40.6% shooting from the field.