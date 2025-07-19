“Future and Our Present”: Matt Ishbia Gets Candid on Devin Booker’s Suns Position After Kevin Durant Failure

The Phoenix Suns’ 2024–25 season was a colossal failure. Big things were expected from the trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal, but once again, they underperformed collectively. The Suns finished a measly 11th in the Western Conference standings. Now, with Durant and Beal off the roster, the Suns find themselves in a familiar spot. The future of the Valley rests firmly on Booker’s shoulders. Matt Ishbia, however, isn’t rattled by that.

Advertisement

Ishbia made it clear that he feels no added pressure to keep Booker happy because, in his eyes, nothing about his role has changed. Even with Durant and Beal on the team, Booker was always the franchise cornerstone.

On paper, Booker paired with Durant and Beal made the Suns look like contenders. But there was no real chemistry, and injuries didn’t help. In 2024, they were swept 4–0 in the first round. This season, they didn’t even make the playoffs. KD hated being part of a team that was losing like this. Will Booker be able to lift them out of that label? More importantly, does he even want to?

Ishbia, who has been the Suns’ owner since 2022, insists that there’s no panic. He remains confident that Booker is fully committed to the team’s future. Plus, he’s aligned with its vision, and the front office is now focusing on building a roster better suited to having players that make for a great team around Booker. “I don’t feel any pressure to win to keep Devin happy. Devin can be happy if we’re gonna try to win,” said Ishbia on Sirius XM NBA Radio.

Booker is already a four-time All-Star and one of the league’s most gifted scorers. According to Ishbia, he represents both the foundation of the franchise and its long-term future. “He is the Phoenix Suns basketball. The all-time leading scorer, everyone knows him and loves him; he’s great with the community. Devin is a part of our future and our present,” the 45-year-old said.

“Devin is Phoenix Suns basketball.”@Suns owner @Mishbia15 tells @TermineRadio and @Jumpshot8 Booker is happy with the direction of the franchise and is the centerpiece of the roster. pic.twitter.com/d0QaVV72La — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 18, 2025

The expectations for the Suns have clearly shifted over the past month. Ishbia explained that when the team still had Durant and Beal, the goal was a championship or bust. Under the new setup, they’ll start from scratch, build the roster, and try to win enough games to make a playoff run.

After last season, even that would be a step up. Booker is still just 28. If Phoenix’s front office plays its cards right, it could build a dynasty around him. But if they fumble, they risk losing him to a true championship contender. Or worse, Booker could end up having a great career with no rings to show for it.