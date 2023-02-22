“I don’t like him, maybe not him!”: Nikola Jokic Makes Hilarious Joke About not Wanting to Play with Luka Doncic

The All-Star weekend brings us all kinds of snippets and stories. And we also get to see who is tight with whom. That is a key thing. Because the next thing you know, stars are teaming up with each other thanks to these bonds. Just look at Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.

The two East European superstars were seen being friendly and animated throughout the weekend. The two even spent the weekend with their wife and girlfriend together. You can tell they bond well as they are from the same part of Europe.

Aside from a common background, the two are very savvy basketball players. Luka at 23, is one of the NBA’s brightest prospects ever. Nikola, 28, is the reigning 2-time MVP.

So, when the NBA media scrum asked Jokic who he’d like to team up with, his response was just hilarious

“I don’t like him, maybe not him!”: Nikola Jokic, the Joker, cracks a joke about his Eastern European friend, Luka Doncic

The response is funny, Nikola first says he of course would like to play with Luka this weekend and then realizes that he has already played with the Slovenian last year.

So, naturally, the Joker has to make a joke about the situation. Take a look at how he responds.

“Anyone specific you’re hoping to play with?” Nikola Jokic’s answer before the All-Star draft on Sunday 🤣#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/gFd3RFNt89 — NBA (@NBA) February 21, 2023

Jokic does not care about being picked last in the All-Star draft

Perhaps the most viral moment during the entire weekend for Nikola Jokic was when he was selected second to last in the all-star draft.

A reporter even asked if it affected him, given that he is a 2-time MVP and is likely to notch up his third one. But for the Joker, it is all but a jest. He doesn’t care about it, not one bit. In fact, he said the game (all-star) was not meant for him.

Jokić doesn’t give a rip about the All-Star Game. Never has. pic.twitter.com/LwDpd3Axar — Mat Smith (@RealMatSmith) February 20, 2023

