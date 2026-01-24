“Take the Media Out of It”: Paul Pierce Rants Over LeBron James and Anthony Edwards Not Being Named All-Star Starters

For the first time since 2004, LA Lakers forward LeBron James will not be a starter in the All-Star Game. It almost feels like the walls are closing in on the four-time NBA champion’s basketball career. And even though the 41-year-old has claimed not to be disappointed, asserting that he will be in attendance, his peers are notably unhappy with the snub.

LeBron has had a shaky campaign so far. He missed the first 14 games due to a sciatica diagnosis and then needed time to get back in the groove, while the Lakers looked prepared to march on without him. Even so, in the 24 games played, he has still managed to average 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.9 assists.

LeBron’s teammate, Luka Doncic, will be the starting selection for the Western Conference in the All-Star Game, supported by Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama, and Stephen Curry. In the East, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be joined by Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Maxey, Cade Cunningham, and Jaylen Brown. It would be unfair to single out a name in the West that LeBron could replace this season, but that has not stopped Paul Pierce from raging against the omission.

While Pierce’s KG Certified co-host, Kevin Garnett, supported the All-Star starters that were chosen, Pierce argued that LeBron “should have gotten voted in,” adding, “I have never been voted in, I felt like I should have been a starter at some of the, but it’s really about the fans.”

Pierce simply couldn’t justify the idea of LeBron not being enough of a fan favorite to deserve a place on the team.

“I am not talking about his play. I am talking about being voted in as a starter. I have been in the league and I have seen cats being voted in who were hurt half the year. I have seen guys that didn’t play get voted in. You can’t tell me that LeBron isn’t the most polarizing popular player. So I feel like, that was some behind the scenes s***,” he calmly noted.

It’s not just LeBron that Pierce is advocating for, either. The former NBA champion, for the life of him, simply cannot fathom that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was also left off the roster.

Upon realizing that fan votes counted for only 50%, while players and media got 25% bragging rights each, Pierce nodded in disappointment. He proclaimed that the media should never have had a say, and that the All-Star team should be decided solely by fans and players.

Pierce went on to argue that even if fans voted for random players, the event would still bring in more money, since they were watching the players they wanted to see

“That’s what the All-Star game is about anyway,” he added.

Garnett joined in and noted, “This is about the end product. Who can you put out on the floor that’s going to be stimulating enough to watch?”

Both legends do have a point here, but LeBron not being on the team or the media getting a vote isn’ really the biggest or even the fifth biggest problem with the All-Star Game. For years, it has been a dull affair, and as a result, the game has been subjected to experiments. If this year’s game turns out to be a smack-dab stormy affair, LeBron himself wouldn’t mind not being a part of it.