Magic Johnson’s Wife Cookie Also Shows Passion for Fitness in Monte Carlo After Husband’s Yacht Workout

Despite being in vacay mode in Monte Carlo, Magic Johnson isn’t skipping his workout regimen. A few days ago, the Lakers legend shared a glimpse of his workout routine on a luxury yacht, proving his commitment to fitness. Turns out that Magic isn’t the only member of the Johnson family working hard to be in top shape. Magic’s wife Cookie Johnson is also keeping herself in shape on the shores of Monte Carlo.

On her Instagram handle, the 65-year-old recently rolled out a video of her taking a morning walk near the exotic beaches of Monte Carlo.

Wearing an all-black workout gear, Cookie soaked in the fresh sea breeze and mesmerizing beach-side views during her walk. While giving a 360° of her enthralling surroundings, she gleefully said to her followers, “Good Morning! Out for a morning walk in Monte Carlo, trying to burn some of these calories from all that food we are eating. Check out how beautiful the beach is.”

As the video comes to an end, she can be seen working out on an arm pedal, saying, “Only in Monte Carlo, only in Monte Carlo.” While attaching the video on her Instagram, she captioned the post, “Morning walk in Monte Carlo!! Such an amazing way to explore the city and stay in shape while on vacation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cookie Johnson (@thecookiej)

The trip to Monaco’s largest quarter is an annual summer tradition for the Johnsons. They cover vast expanses of the Mediterranean Sea, visiting beach-side locations in France, Italy, and Monaco. On their journey, they invite other married couples, which include many celebrities.

For instance, Samuel L Jackson and LeTanya Jackson joined them in Barcelona this year.

However, the most important thing is, Magic Johnson hasn’t forgotten his commitment to fitness amidst such fun-filled adventures.

Magic Johnson enjoys his workout in a serene landscape

A few days ago, Johnson provided a peek at the gym on his superyacht which was enveloped by a lovely view of the Mediterranean Sea. While there was an array of gym equipment on display, he focused on his dumbbell routines. Whether it be dumbbell rows or curls, the 64-year-old showed impeccable form while performing the tough exercises.

It is a testament to his durability because keeping the right posture at his age is challenging. While showing off his gym skills, Johnson captioned his Instagram post, “Enjoying my morning workout with an incredible view today!”

Every year, the Johnsons provide such visual treats to their fans. Magic Johnson is surely enjoying his retirement in the most incredible way possible.