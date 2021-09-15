“Gabrielle Union opens up on her relationship struggles with Dwyane Wade and adopting the method of surrogacy”: The actress describes her emotional journey of bringing Kaavia James into the world

Recently, actress Gabrielle Union shared some exclusive details about her surrogacy child with NBA legend Dwyane Wade. Union revealed the personal struggles she went through for childbirth.

Gabrielle Union addressed adopting the method of surrogacy in her upcoming book titled You Got Something Stronger?. Union reveals her personal struggles while trying to have her own child. The actress was diagnosed with adenomyosis, followed by unsuccessful IVF cycles and multiple miscarriages.

Mrs. Dwyane Wade divulged some intricate details about the troubles she went through with her husband. In 2013, D-Wade fathered a child with someone when he and Union were on a break. The Miami Heat veteran even spoke about this subject in his ESPN documentary, D. Wade: Life Unexpected.

I had a child with someone else and I had to tell [Union]. Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle Union that I’ve had a child with somebody else, Wade says in the documentary, according to ET. I couldn’t sleep. I wasn’t eating, said the 3x NBA champion.

However, the couple was able to overcome the tumultuous situation, marrying in 2014. This was followed by welcoming their beautiful daughter Kaavia James via surrogacy in 2016.

Though Union wasn’t on board with the idea of surrogacy initially, a sentence from Dwyane Wade changed her mind. The Heat veteran told his wife that she had done enough.

If there was another way for me to bring my baby into the world, and have my health, why was it so hard for me to make peace with that?” she wrote.

Gabrielle Union discusses her journey of surrogacy to welcome her daughter Kaavia James.

Union spoke about how anxious she and D-Wade were when they met the surrogate couple for the first time.

As I got dressed that morning, I realized this was like the best and worst blind date ever, she wrote. I wondered what outfit said, ‘I’m grateful, but I’m also not a loser. And I’m not some actress, you know, farming out her responsibilities.’ This woman and her husband had the power to look at me and say, ‘Ennh…’ I needed her to like me and accept me.

With God’s grace, the two couples were able to bond instantly. Union spoke about how the two couples worked as a unit to bring a beautiful life into this world.

However, Kaavia’s delivery was a little complicated as the surrogate women’s labor lasted 38 hours and ended with an emergency C-section due to Kaavia’s umbilical cord wrapping around her ankle.

Though the couple is happily married now, with Union co-parenting Wade’s children as well, the thought of uncertainty still lingers in her mind.