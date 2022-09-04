Despite marital issues early on, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union use $250,000 to live it up on a yacht

After overcoming rough times in their relationship, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union are enjoying life.

After more than a decade together, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are one of Hollywood’s biggest power couples.

The pair originally met in February 2007, but their relationship didn’t become public until more than two years later. Union had just divorced her first husband, former NFL star Chris Howard, after they announced their divorce in 2005, while Wade was still married to his then-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, with whom he shares two daughters, Zaya and Zaire.

Happy 8th wedding Anniversary to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade 💕 pic.twitter.com/EvwNVWSg3x — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) August 31, 2022

It wasn’t love at first sight when the pair met at a Super Bowl party in 2007, where they were both chosen to co-host. According to E! News, Union told Essence that when the two initially met, sparks were not flying.

Union noted, “I kept on one side of the room with my people.” “We like to get together, and he doesn’t drink at all.” He was holding bible study on the other side of the room.” In 2014, she was even more open about their first meeting, telling Glamour, “When I first met Dwyane, his résumé was abysmal: athlete, divorcee, and nine years younger than me. Nothing said, ‘Let’s have a long-term relationship.'”

Union, though, decided to give Wade a chance after a “heart-crushing breakup.”

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are enjoying their life together after overcoming obstacles

Union and Wade announced their relationship in 2010, and they married in 2014. Union became a stepmother to Wade’s two children with Funches.

Due to their hectic schedules, the pair briefly split up in early 2013.

The Bring It On star revealed their divorce to Glamour the following year, saying, “Distance and scheduling were the reasons for Dwyane and I’s brief breakup in 2013. I completed filming [Being Mary Jane] and immediately flew to Vegas to begin filming Think Like a Man Too. I couldn’t take time off, and we missed out on some much-needed quality time together… Moving forward, I realized that my job schedule had to work for our family.”

Wade had a child with Basketball Wives actress Aja Metoyerin during the couple’s split, it was subsequently revealed.

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union both living their best lives 🌎pic.twitter.com/JaRVvJZh1M — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 3, 2022

The pair worked hard to overcome their relationship problems and are now closer than ever. Wade, who is now retired, is enjoying life with his family. He even recently rented out a yacht that commands a whopping $250,000 per week to spend more time with Gabrielle Union.

It’s no secret that the lovebirds have long indulged their wanderlust together, frequently traveling to far-flung, breathtakingly picturesque destinations. Their wedding took place in August 2014 at Chateau Artisan, a modern French-style castle erected in 2007 on a man-made island in a lake just outside of Miami.

