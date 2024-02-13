Dwyane Wade Shows off Wife Gabrielle Union Rocking $310 Worth Versace Shades

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade have been busy birds during the Super Bowl weekend. Their busy weekend also translated into some serious drip. In fact, Gabrielle Union-Wade took to her Instagram and showed off her glorious Versace Medusa Plaque Eye-Cat Glasses. Since Wade is an ambassador of the brand and collaborated with them for the Medusa project last year, Gabrielle gave her husband a shout-out as well.

She wrote, “In my Versace shades, you killed this bay @dwaynewade.” Union-Wade nailed the pose in her black sleeveless dress with her hair tied perfectly to complement the cat-eye glasses.

The Medusa Plaque Eye-Cat Glasses that the popular actress rocked are defined by the company as, “Cat-eye opticals with acetate frames, accented by a Medusa emblem at the temples.” The shades are worth $310 and are colored Black plus Gold. Wade has been Versace’s brand ambassador since last year. When Dwyane Wade saw his bae rock his shades, he took to his Instagram and wrote, “They look [fire emoji] on you.”

Apart from the Medusa line, the former Miami Heat Shooting Guard showed off his recent collaboration as well. He went to Jimmy Fallon’s show to rock the shades and also corrected the way Americans say “Versace”. At any rate, the Wades are well-known when it comes to their fashion sense and know how to carry their wear. Gabrielle Union-Wade is a veteran actress therefore it is not surprising to see her make prolific fashion statements.

Gabrielle Union-Wade is a fashion icon

From nailing her looks with shades to wearing chic apparel, the Bad Boys II superstar knows how to turn heads. During the Super Bowl’s halftime Usher concert, she was wearing a Pear-colored $14,500 Burberry Rose Shearling Trench Coat. This Italian-made Trench Coat, which is made out of tactile shearling, looks amazing with its rose pattern. The trench coat looked fire alongside her knee-length leather shoes.

During the concert, she also hung out with Hidden Figures star and multiple Grammy-nominee Janelle Monae. Before the Usher concert, she also mesmerized her followers with her looks. On Instagram, she flashed her Python-Embossed leather shoes as the highlight.

The Roberto Cavalli-designed shoes are worth $1317. She also wore a cream-colored shrug that swept the floor and the rest of the apparel made quite an impression. It is clear that the actress is comfortable in her skin no matter what she is wearing.