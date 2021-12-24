“Game 7, 2010 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics”: Pau Gasol names the 2010 championship win with Kobe Bryant as his favorite memory at the Staples Center

Pau Gasol names the Lakers’ Game 7 of 2010 NBA Finals win against the Boston Celtics as his favorite memory at the Staples Center.

Since 1999, Staples Center has been the host of some of the finest sporting and entertainment events in the city of Los Angeles. Instantly, the multi-purpose hall became one of the most iconic arenas throughout the world. And being the home for two premier NBA teams – the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers – the arena has millions of fond memories attached to it.

Thursday night’s Lakers-Spurs clash was the last event at the Staples Center. The historic building will now be termed “Crypto.com Arena”. Out of the million memories made at the monumental building, it is difficult naming one most prominent one. However, former LAL big man Pau Gasol had no trouble naming his favorite memory. Unsurprisingly, it was Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals.

Pau Gasol names the Lakers’ 16th championship win as his most favorite memory at the Staples Center

Ever since it opened back in 1999, the Staples Center has witnessed the Lakers winning 6 of their franchise’s 17 championships. For the Spanish big man, winning Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals is his favorite memory at the Staples Center.

As the Los Angeles Lakers Twitter account asked fans to cherish their most favorite memory of the arena, the 2-time NBA champion simply tweeted out:

“Game 7 in 2010 against the Celtics!!”

Back in 2010, the All-Star duo of Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol led the Lakers to win their 2nd consecutive title. Grabbing a huge 83-79 win against the Celtics. The final game of the series was surely one to remember, with the Mamba and Gasol combining for the team’s 42 points and 33 rebounds.

The special bond Gasol formed with Kobe and the Lakers franchise over the years, it definitely is no surprise he chose this moment as his favorite one.