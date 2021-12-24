“Russell Westbrook is doing something that’s not so great, but he’ll figure it out”: Oscar Robertson expresses his faith in Mr. Triple Double amid an inefficient stint for the Lakers

Amid a poor start to his stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, former legend Oscar Robertson reveals his trust in Russell Westbrook.

After a horrific ending to the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020-2021 campaign, a roster rebuild was inevitable. Acquiring some talented All-Stars, and future Hall-Of-Famers, the LAL front office managed to surround their existing dangerous duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis with some great individuals. And out of all the offseason moves this past summer, the Russell Westbrook signing was easily one of the most hyped moves of all.

As soon as Brodie signed with the 2020 NBA champs, fans, analysts, and former legends instantly picked LeBron and co. to dominate the league and end up winning it all. Much to everyone’s surprise, the 2017 MVP is having one of the worse seasons of his illustrious career, rather than being the explosive guard he was projected to be playing alongside the King and AD. The 6-foot-3 athletic guard has been averaging merely 19.8 points (lowest since his 3rd season in the league), turning the ball over 4.6 times per game, and has been shooting the ball at a career-worst 65% from the charity stripe.

“Russell Westbrook is a good athlete, he’ll figure it out”: Oscar Robertson

Amid Westbrook’s slump, several critiques have been questioning the Lakers’ decision of not signing Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan. However, there are a few who are patient enough and have their trust in the 9-time All-Star.

Oscar Robertson is one of the former legends to have his full faith in the 33-year-old. On his recent “Posted Up with Chris Haynes” appearance, Big O spoke about Russ amid his recent struggles. Robertson said:

“I think there’s some things Russ is doing that’s great, some things he’s doing that’s not so great. He’s gonna figure it out. He’s a good athlete. Smart athletes always figure out the best way to get there. I think he has some ways to go, the whole some ways to go to be honest.”

Immediately after Oscar spoke about Russ and him figuring out, Beastbrook exploded for a huge performance on Thursday night. He had 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in the Lakers’ 138-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Hopefully, this performance gets Russell Westbrook going, and helps him find his rhythm.