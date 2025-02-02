“Gary Payton Was My Rookie and He Will Never Stop Talking”: Eddie Johnson on How Kevin Durant Would Matchup Against GP

The Phoenix Suns’ blowout 130-105 victory yesterday night at Chase Center had many spectacular moments. But the highlight of the game was definitely Kevin Durant’s trash-talking stint with NBA legend, Gary Payton, who was sitting near the courtside seats to support his son Gary Payton II. After the game ended, KD told reporters that he just wanted GP to know how lopsided a matchup between the two of them would be.

Meanwhile, Suns legend Eddie Johnson chimed in on Durant’s claim that he would dominate Payton in a one-on-one matchup. “I loved this. GP was my rookie and he will never stop talking. KD would have to play smart because GP would not allow KD to put ball down, KD would have to post him up or catch in his spots to just go up and shoot!” Johnson wrote on X.

“Gary [Payton] had the quickest and strongest hands ever! It would be fun!” he added.

Johnson knows very well that Payton (6 feet 4) might have a height disadvantage against KD (6 feet 11), but the former Miami Heat star would be relentless in his attempts to lock down the Suns star. So Durant will have to utilize his height to post up or get to his spot and shoot over GP.

But Payton’s quick movements and smack talking skills will make things difficult for the 2014 MVP. Regardless of what their basketball matchup might look like, KD and Payton’s intense verbal matchup was a sight to see for fans.

Durant was seen taking shots at Payton from the court. “By the time you was my age, you was the 8th man on the bench,” the two-time NBA Champion said on one occasion, making everyone in the vicinity laugh.

While talking about the incident in the post-game presser, KD admitted that he likes talking smack to players from the 90s because they always believe that their era was far more tougher than the modern NBA. So the 36-year-old takes a lot of pleasure in putting things in perspective for them.

Something similar happened with GP. In response to a question from a reporter, KD dismissed an undersized GP’s prospects against him. He further predicted the strategy that the 2006 NBA Champion would implement to stop someone like him.

“He would probably just foul me like his son do,” Durant told reporters as they burst into laughter.

KD certainly won the exchange with Payton. Not only did GP had to endure his son’s disappointing loss at home, but he also got roasted in the process as well.