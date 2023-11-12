10-Year-Old Me’Arah O’Neal Was Taken Aback by Father Shaquille O’Neal’s Bold Declaration During Hall of Fame Speech: “Can’t Believe He Said That!”

Recently, Me’Arah O’Neal, the daughter of Shaquille O’Neal, sat down for an interview with ESPN, discussing a variety of things including her father’s basketball career. One of the things that really stood out to her was her father’s Hall of Fame induction speech, where she got a surprising shoutout. In the middle of his speech, Shaq spoke about each and every one of his children.

Advertisement

He has six children, and Me’Arah happens to be the youngest. At the time, she was only 10, when her father asked her to stand up before boldly claiming she had the potential to be the greatest women’s basketball player ever.

“Me’Arah will probably be the best women’s basketball player ever,” exclaimed Shaq.

Advertisement

Huge praise coming from one of the greatest players of all time. At the time, Me’Arah, or Meezy as she is fondly referred to, played it cool. But, later that night she approached her mother Shaunie, where she expressed her surprise.

“Oh my God, I can’t believe he said that,” said Me’Arah.

As of now, Me’Arah is one of the top prospects in the 2024 class and has colleges lining up to recruit her. Arizona State, Baylor, UCLA, Florida, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, and Tennessee are all options for her. It will be interesting to see just what the sport of basketball has in store for her.

Me’Arah O’Neal will likely share which college she is going to later tonight

Me’Arah O’Neal is undoubtedly a talented basketball player. Her skills have been honed to a high level under the tutelage of her father, Shaquille O’Neal. The Big Diesel has even labeled her as the best three-point shooter in the O’Neal household, trumping him, and her sons Shareef and Shaqir.

Advertisement

But, the next few hours are of great importance for Me’Arah. As mentioned earlier, she announced that she has a host of colleges interested in acquiring her services. In fact, she named her top eight picks, just a few months ago, with her father’s alma mater LSU among them. However, later tonight, she makes her decision.

A few days ago, Shaq announced the same, stating that Sunday night would be the night when his daughter committed to the college of her choice. A big moment both for her and the family.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1722917965241442313?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It certainly is a huge decision, and one that she has likely thought long and hard about. But, regardless of which college she chooses, she has the skill, ability, and mindset to make it big.