“Not the Game of Basketball I Grew Up On”: Dwyane Wade Gets Real on How Much NBA Has Changed Since Retirement

As time goes on, things begin to evolve. Basketball isn’t exempt from undergoing the same process, as the game is much different now than it once was. Skillsets have changed, as have prioritized abilities. The obvious evolution is the advent of the focus three pointers. It has changed so much that NBA legend Dwyane Wade seemingly doesn’t see the same brand of basketball that was present during his career. He reveals just how things have changed since his retirement.

Advertisement

The preparation for aspiring basketball players has dramatically changed in recent years. If a player doesn’t have a personal trainer during their youth, they are instantly at a disadvantage. That goes without mentioning the juggernaut AAU basketball has become.

Basketball used to have a different identity in comparison to other sports of higher wealth. However, things have changed drastically since Wade used to tie the laces on his sneakers.

In a recent episode of The Timeout with Dwyane Wade, the Hall-of-Fame guard opened up about his feelings toward the current landscape of basketball. He shared his viewpoint on how much basketball has changed.

“Basketball has become a country club,” Wade proclaimed. “When I’m around and I’m watching these kids come in and out of the gym, I’m like, ‘This is not the game of basketball I grew up on.'”

The development stage to pursue a professional basketball career is getting lower and lower. Kids are picking up a basketball at four years old and thrust into training programs. Although this is different than Wade’s upbringing, he doesn’t necessarily see it as a bad thing.

There is a direct impact of this development on the level of NBA players entering the league. Prospects are much more skilled than they have ever been. This is due to the emphasis on skill training in North America as well as in Europe. Their feel for the game and ability to make reads often overtook athleticism.

However, Americans have caught on to Europe’s secret. In recent years, American basketball players have changed their developmental focus from individual skills to totally new approaches to how basketball should be played. While workouts still require drills, scrimmages have become far more common

This trend will be an interesting one to continue to follow in the coming years. Players are becoming more NBA-ready during their rookie seasons than ever before. An excellent sign of the condition the NBA is in moving forward.