Why Does Stephen Curry Wear an Ankle Brace? Looking at Why Smaller Guards are Opting for it

After struggling with ankle injuries at the beginning of his career, Stephen Curry had to find the right help to sustain himself on the court. The Golden State Warriors superstar has been seen wearing ankle braces since then. He has relied on them throughout all his championship runs, and the results have been phenomenal.

On his quest to put the troubles of ankle injuries behind him, the four-time NBA Champion came across Zamst A2-DX ankle braces. Steph soon started wearing the braces on both ankles. The design allows him to continue playing his brand of basketball without worrying about sliding or rolling his ankles on the hardwood. Soon, the results started showing.

Impressed by the product, Steph said in 2014, “I’ve used a lot of different braces to help reinforce my right ankle, but since my surgery, I have only been wearing the ZAMST A2-DX, it has provided the support I need to keep me on the court.”

“The ZAMST A2-DX is the only product that has given me the full confidence to play without the fear of re-injuring my ankle,” Curry had added.

The 2011-12 season was an early setback in his career. Steph only played 26 games in the season, reeling from several injuries, including five ankle sprains. If it wasn’t for the solution he found, we might not have known the era-defining superstar we know today.

After Curry popularized it, other athletes have also started using the ZAMST A2-DX ankle braces.

Foot Doctor explained how ZAMST A2-DX helps Stephen Curry and others

Foot Doctor Zach on YouTube explained the importance of the ZAMST A2-DX and how it benefits undersized guards like Steph and Trae Young. He said that the ankle brace works not only on foot stability but also helps stabilize foot movement, something that’s crucial in Young’s game.

He said, “So, really with this brace, it’s allowing him [Trae Young] to use the tools of those shoes [Trae 1s and 2s] better in the joints that you’re supposed to use them with, not trying to get all that motion in your ankle.”

Injuries are a part of the game. In the modern era of fast-paced basketball, players exert a lot of pressure on their feet. For someone like Steph and Trae Young who need to be quicker than others on the floor to make up for their physique, ankle injuries become a primary threat.

However, the i-Fit technology, which gives every athlete a personalized fit, coupled with the anterior, lateral, and medial stability of the ankle ensures that they don’t worry about ankle injuries while performing on the floor.