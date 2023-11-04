“Gave Him the Ball Every Single Possession”: Amid James Harden’s ‘On a Leash’ Remarks, Joel Embiid Talks about His Former Teammate’s Playing Style in Philly

Apr 20, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) talks with center Joel Embiid (21) during an official s review during game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

James Harden has finally gotten his wish and is now a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. Having been traded away from the Philadelphia 76ers, Harden left the organization on bad terms. Following the trade, several people shared their opinions, but, it was only recently that Sixers star Joel Embiid gave his two cents on the whole situation.

Speaking to the media in a post-game interview, Embiid was asked for his thoughts. He believes that there was perhaps some misunderstanding between the Beard and the Sixers coaching staff. In his opinion, this is probably why Harden became disgruntled over time and was eager to leave.

The Process was also asked about Harden’s comments, suggesting he was kept on a leash. While Embiid was all praise for Harden and what he brought to the team as a playmaker, he didn’t agree with these comments. He claims it is the reason why the Sixers gave him the ball every possession. “We allowed him to just be himself. We gave him the ball every single possession,” said Embiid.

Embiid’s downplay of Harden’s problems in the City of Brotherly Love probably stems from the fact that he is still a part of the Philadelphia 76ers organization. That being said, a leash was the least of Harden’s problems in Philly.

James Harden believes his time with Joel Embiid in Philly was marred because he was treated like a system player

After he departed from Philadelphia, James Harden arrived in LA bright and ready. In his first press conference with the Clippers, the Beard elaborated on his problems with the 76ers. Particularly, as mentioned earlier, he called out the Sixers coaching staff for “putting him on a leash”.

In his opinion, his time in Philadelphia with Joel Embiid was ruined thanks to poor coaching decisions. He claims that the staff treated him like just another system player. However, in his opinion, that was the wrong call. Why? Because he is not just any system player, he is the system.

A bold claim, and perhaps a plausible reason as to why the tandem of him and Embiid failed in the Playoffs. After all, there has to be a reason why Philly’s last three Playoff runs have ended in disappointing second-round exits.

That being said, the star now needs to try and put all of it behind him. Embiid is now once again the sole star in Philadelphia, while Harden has joined a super team in Los Angeles. Embiid for one, wishes his former teammate all the very best, but is certain that if the two meet in the regular season or the Finals, it will be him and the Sixers that come out on top.