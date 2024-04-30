Following Historic Game 4 Performance, Jalen Brunson’s Injury Status Ahead of Game 5 vs Sixers Set to Worry Knicks Fans

Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) reacts after a basket during the fourth quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks will head back to the Garden as Jalen Brunson and Co. look to finish off their first-round matchup against the 76ers. Game 4 was a Brunson master class, as the 6’2″ guard set a franchise playoff record on the night, scoring 47 points in a 97-92 victory over Embiid and the Sixers. However, concerning news has arrived from the Knicks locker room. Jalen Brunson, Mitchell Robinson, and Bojan Bogdanovic are featured on the pre-game injury report ahead of a crucial Game 5 at home.

Bogdanovic has been ruled ‘Out’ of the Knicks’ potential series-clinching Game 5 due to a left-foot contusion suffered at the beginning of the second quarter of Sunday’s road win. Likewise, Robinson, who sat out Game 4 with a sprain of his surgically repaired left ankle, has again been listed as ‘Questionable’ and will be a game-time decision for Game 5 at MSG. Brunson is listed as ‘probable’ due to a right knee contusion, which sidelined him for a few minutes during the third quarter of Sunday’s game.

Brunson’s injury occurred when he and Lowry bumped into each other, resulting in him receiving heavy contact on his already shaken-up knee. The Villanova legend returned to the game after his injury and played most of the fourth quarter, clocking in 43 minutes of playoff basketball. While the Knicks will miss out on size due to the absence of Bogdanovic and Robinson, they will look to wrap up the series as soon as possible.

Brunson and the Knicks will look to close out a struggling Embiid

Jalen Brunson will probably suit up for Tuesday’s contest. Without him, the Knicks don’t really stand a chance against Maxey and his MVP running mate, Joel Embiid. The former Mavericks player has legit lifted the city on his back, averaging 33 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 9 assists on nearly 50% shooting in the ongoing series.

With Robinson out, the responsibility of rim protection will again fall to Precious Achiuwa, as the 24-year-old will be matching up with Embiid in the post. During Game 4, Achiuwa did a fantastic job on the Cameroonian, holding Embiid to 27 points on 7-19 shooting from the field and 1-6 from three-point land. However, Josh Hart’s contribution in the paint area can not be underestimated as he hustled for second and third opportunities for his team.

From the looks, Game 5 will come down to the guard play between the two teams. Maxey has to step up and match Brunson on both ends of the floor. Provided the Sixers successfully hold Brunson to a low-scoring night, a simple 30 ball from Embiid should ensure that the 76ers survive to fight another day, possibly pushing the series to Game 6.