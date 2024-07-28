German Sharpshooter Andreas Obst Expresses His Love For Stephen Curry

Very few basketball players can captivate an opponent and inspire admiration, and Stephen Curry is undeniably one of them. The four-time NBA champion has revolutionized the game with his extraordinary long-range shooting, leaving a lasting impact on the sport worldwide. Recently, Andreas Obst from the German Men’s basketball team expressed his admiration for Curry, showcasing the far-reaching influence of “The Chef.”

Advertisement

Before battling countries in the Olympics, Team USA had five exhibition games against other nation’s basketball teams. One of which was Germany. Andreas Obst got the opportunity to meet Stephen Curry, which is what he had to say.

“I wanted to let him know that he’s my GOAT. He’s really the GOAT. He’s the best shooter of all time. He was like a role model to me.”

Andreas Obst on meeting Steph Curry: “I wanted to let him know that he’s my GOAT. He’s really the GOAT. He’s the best shooter of all time. He was like a role model to me.” — Donatas Urbonas (@Urbodo) July 27, 2024

There is no doubt that Stephen Curry revolutionized the game of basketball. In a game where a player’s height was considered to be the most predominant factor, a 6’2 Curry went on and changed that outlook for ages to come. Considered as a threat as soon as he crosses the half-court line, Curry’s limitless shooting has proved that one does not need to be tall to achieve success in basketball.

A bit undersized as per the NBA’s standards, but still he has been able to inspire and influence players who haven’t been blessed with a tall frame to pursue the game of basketball. And one of the prime examples is none other than Andreas Obst.

Playing for Bayern Munich in the German Basketball Bundesliga and the EuroLeague, Obst too isn’t as tall as most basketball players are. Listed at 6’3, he admitted to the Golden State Warriors guard being his role model.

The 28-year-old guard plays the shooting guard position but can handle the ball like a point. Obst averaged 10.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game with Bayern Munich in the 2023-24 season.

While his averages may not jump out of the stat sheet, Obst does seem to have what it takes to transition into the league. However, at 28 years of age, the transition may be a little difficult as it has been for players who found great success in the Euroleague but not in the NBA.

To be dubbed the ‘Stephen Curry of Germany’ is an honor in itself for Andreas Obst. And when the Warriors guard was asked to give his two cents on Obst, Curry had nothing but praise for the German basketball player.

“It’s pretty awesome to know the comparison: guys who have modeled a little bit of their game after me. He’s a great shooter. I saw it last year, I saw it tonight. He requires your attention, at all times.”

I asked Steph Curry about the “Steph Curry of Germany”, Andreas Obst: “It’s pretty awesome to know the comparison: guys who have modelled a little bit of their game after me. He’s a great shooter. I saw it last year, I saw it tonight. He requires your attention, at all times”. pic.twitter.com/P94x43KCwf — Cesare Milanti (@cesaremilanti) July 22, 2024

For a four-time NBA champion to admit that Obst requires that much attention on defense is a badge of honor he can carry for the rest of his life.

Andreas even played an excellent game against Team USA in their exhibition matchup. Obst finished the game with 14 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist. He shot 4-10 from beyond the arc against a team full of All-Stars. Steph Curry definitely meant when he said that Obst demands attention on defense, at all times.