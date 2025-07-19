“Get Him On A Baseball Team”: Steph Curry’s Hand-Eye Coordination Amid Golf Ball Attack Has Fans In Awe

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on from the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game two of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center | Credits- Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

There aren’t many players more fun to watch in the NBA than Stephen Curry. The three-point king has been celebrated for nearly two decades and has captivated audiences with his shooting prowess. Now, fans are eager to see him excel in another sport: baseball.

Curry nearly experienced a disaster, and if not for his hand-eye coordination, we could have very well seen the end of his career caught on video. The Golden State Warriors icon was attending an event promoting Plezi, an energy drink he invested in. It was there that the incident took place.

A fan decided to toss a golf ball at Curry for him to sign, and it caught him off guard. The ball was headed directly toward the Chef’s head and came dangerously close to striking him in the eye. Thankfully, Curry caught it with reflexes as quick as they can be.

It’s common for athletes, especially someone as famous as him, to be handed items to sign, but this clearly crossed a line. It was Curry’s quick thinking that saved him from potentially taking a severe hit from those nearby and from facing backlash from millions around the world.

That said, with the crisis averted, fans shifted their focus to Steph’s god-like instincts. Some took to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that the incident was proof he had what it takes to be a GOAT in baseball.

“Them hand-eye tricks he can do while juggling pay off smh. Get him on a baseball team,” wrote one person. “Steph’s hand-eye coordination is elite,” added another person.

There were some people who thought the internet’s intense reaction to the moment was overblown. “You guys are being a little overdramatic,” one user wrote. “The golf ball was tossed to him to sign. It wasn’t thrown at him.”

To be fair to the person who threw the ball at Curry, the four-time NBA champ never really appeared to be in serious danger. It was simply a poor attempt from a fan who, admittedly, can’t throw a ball as well as Curry can.

This wasn’t the first time the 37-year-old showed off his sharp hand-eye coordination. The future Hall of Famer has been wowing us for decades with moments like these, including sinking a half-court three-pointer behind his back without touching the rim.

Curry once shared a drill that he and the rest of the team do to work on hand-eye coordination. Players dribble a basketball while tossing a tennis ball either off the wall or to a coach. The drill is especially effective because of the difference in ball size.

Then again, it doesn’t really matter what drill Curry says he does. We all know he’s actually a cyborg, because that’s the only logical explanation for some of the ridiculous things he has done in his career.