“Get on the f***** flight, go see your daughter, what are you doing?” LeBron James complains about ‘Squid Game’ with Anthony Davis following Lakers loss

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are having a bad pre-season tournament but they are not much bothered about it.

After having an awful start, losing all of their 5 games against the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors, the Lakers will be looking to win their last pre-season game against Sacramento Kings and start the regular season with good momentum.

But LeBron James and Anthony Davis are looking least bothered about the team’s form. They look pretty confident about having a great start to the regular season.

Also read: “LeBron James should be the PG over Russell Westbrook!”: Skip Bayless criticized the Lakers’ superstar over his bizarre turnovers and weak showing in preseason games

LeBron discussing “Squid Game” with Anthony Davis

After their 99-111 beating against the Golden State Warriors, where LeBron James had 6 turnovers in 26 minutes, the Lakers star was finishing up his interview when Anthony Davis walked in and they had a conversation about the Netflix popular series Squid Game.

LeBron wasn’t too happy about the ending of Squid Game 😅 (via @kylegoon)pic.twitter.com/w7acUyrfkt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 13, 2021



When AD asked him if he’d finished the series, LeBron said: “Yeah, I did finish it. Did you finish it? You watched it? You done?”

This special has been streaming number 1 on Netflix. And people all around the world are becoming fans of the hit show. But LeBron didn’t bother spoiling it for millions,

Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever! pic.twitter.com/SW3FJ42Qsn — Netflix (@netflix) October 12, 2021

He went on to describe the ending, “Yeah, I didn’t like the ending though. No, I know they started off with a season two but like, ‘get on the f***** flight, go see your daughter, what are you doing?’”

Also read: “I can turn that b**ch over 15 times, and no one can do nothing about it!”: Russell Westbrook makes a hilariously nonchalant statement on his increasing tally of turnovers for LeBron James and the Lakers

Come on King!! Why would you spoil it for other people who haven’t finished watching Squid Game yet?