“LeBron James should be the PG over Russell Westbrook!”: Skip Bayless criticized the Lakers’ superstar over his bizarre turnovers and weak showing in preseason games

FS1 Analyst Skip Bayless takes it to Twitter to bash Russell Westbrook yet again, says LeBron James should take over the PG spot

The Los Angeles Lakers are not having the best start to their preseason campaign. Even though it is only the preseason, and the results of these games don’t matter, there has been no such thing yet that would give the Lakers’ fans something to be excited over. The 2020 NBA Champions have gone 0-4 in their four preseason outings, and the last two have come when their superstars were playing as well.

Tonight, the Lakers went down 123-94 to the Phoenix Suns. Anthony Davis scored 19 points and had a massive jam which got the Staples crowd on their feet.

Anthony Davis rise up. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/07mbvHzmnS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 11, 2021

Carmelo Anthony scored 17 points, but other than that, there was nothing too impressive. The Suns, on the other hand, played much more like a team and cruised to a comfortable win.

Skip Bayless criticizes Russell Westbrook for his poor outing yet again

Russell Westbrook is in the Purple and Gold, just like he wanted. However, his first two outings in his hometown team haven’t been like he would have wanted them to. In the first game, Russ just had 2 points, going 1/7 from the field, and recorded 6 turnovers. Tonight, he scored 8 points, going 3/12 from the field, but recorded 9 turnovers.

Skip Bayless didn’t miss a chance to criticize Russ and LeBron James after their game against the Warriors on Friday. As expected, he didn’t miss the chance tonight as well. Skip took it to his Twitter and talked about Russ and his poor showings. He went so far to claim LeBron would be happy seeing all this, as he can reclaim the PG spot that way.

Are you Laker fans watching Russell Westbrook? What a turnover machine. Six in the 1st half on Fri night, five more tonight (that were nearly seven). Just now, he was dribbling up the floor and just lobbed it out of bounds. LeBron is going to love this. HE should be the PG! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 11, 2021

Well, while there is no way to justify 15 turnovers in 2 games, its still the preseason, and Russ is just getting used to the Lakers. The first game where things actually start to matter are when the Lakers host the Warriors for opening night on 19th. It should be interesting to see how Russ and the other Lakers stars show up that day.