“Get Rid of Russell Westbrook, Now!”: Shannon Sharpe Provides ‘Simple’ Solution to Lakers’ Problem After Brodie’s 5 Point Game

Shannon Sharpe has just about had it with Russell Westbrook’s behavior with the Lakers just days before the start of the season

This offseason probably wasn’t Russell Westbrook’s favorite one.

The man publicly came out during this period that he wanted to leave the Lakers. But, with no other team deciding to put forth a real offer, he decided to return to the Purple and Gold for one more season.

Then came all the interviews, where it was promoted that all was suddenly rosy within the organization. There were no fractured relationships, no hurt feelings, and everybody was sitting around a campfire, exchanging life stories.

But if you looked closely back then, the fissures were clearly showing. And now that they aren’t even trying to really hide it anymore, it appears that Shannon Sharpe has had enough.

Have the Lakers permanently hurt Russell Westbrook?

Earlier today, this clip from their game against the Timberwolves went viral.

It’s the preseason and I don’t read much into anything. But if I were to read too much into something………. pic.twitter.com/Hgcb91PNu5 — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) October 13, 2022

Frankly, a lot of this video is a bit misleading.

You see, the reason he took so long to get to the huddle, was that he was speaking with an official.

However, conversely, it still remains puzzling why he stood so far away from Patrick Beverley. Rather it would be if the history between the two wasn’t well documented.

But, to make matters worse, here is a far more worrying action that Russell Westbrook decided to indulge in, right before the start of the game.

Frankly, that doesn’t look anywhere close to good.

Russell Westbrook is an emotional player. His game is boosted by all the emotions he feels. And for that to be the case, a person has to be very emotional in their regular life as well.

Is it possible that the Lakers have hurt Russell Westbrook’s emotionally adept side, making it impossible to repair this fractured relationship?

Shannon Sharpe has had enough

Shannon Sharpe is famously known as Skip Bayless’s co-host, who is also an avid fan of the Lakers.

This man routinely laid his life on the line for LeBron James, especially when he was debating with perennial ‘LeBron-hater’, Skip Bayless. And oftentimes, he did the same for Russell Westbrook as well.

However, here is what he had to say about the man after the recent huddle incident.

Lakers just need to move on. It’s really that simple https://t.co/K1eJHnFDsZ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 13, 2022

Honestly, the Lakers probably agree with Shannon Sharpe. But, perhaps they’ll be looking to drive up his trade value before they can trade him on their terms. And that’s a process that can take a while.

So, it’s likely Shannon doesn’t get his wish for a long, long time.

