Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Take No Prisoners Roasting Russell Westbrook After Embarrassing 5 Point Performance

Skip Bayless goes off at Russell Westbrook as Lakers lose in preseason once again, this time to the Wolves

Russell Westbrook just can’t seem to catch a break during his time with the Lakers.

Just as it had started to seem like the Lakers ‘ big three could play together, they once again have a game where he is the odd man out.

Playing 25 minutes, Russ scored just 5 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, while also recording 3 turnovers, and shooting 1 of 3 from the field.

It has started to feel like Westbrook still hasn’t figured out the kind of player he has to be with this team. And until that sorts itself out, he’s going to continue getting some serious criticism.

And quite a bit of it going to be from Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.

Skip Bayless takes no prisoners while roasting Russell Westbrook for his play against the Timberwolves

LeBron James had 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists, after less than 25 mins during this game.

When a 37-year-old comes back with that sort of statline, it’s a bit hard for Skip Bayless to roast the man quite like he does. But, as was mentioned before, Russell Westbrook dived in for the rescue, just in time.

And Skip Bayless decided to milk it completely dry.

.@RealSkipBayless on the Lakers’ 118-113 loss to the T-Wolves: “You watch LeBron’s artistry and AD’s dominance, then you fixate on Russ, thinking ‘how is he out there?’ He doesn’t even fit in the picture.” pic.twitter.com/okarQ4GXtR — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 13, 2022

Of course, there is exaggeration here. How else do you survive in the industry Skip Bayless stands as one of the leaders.

However, there is a little truth to the 70-year-old’s words as well.

At the end of the day, Westbrook didn’t cover himself in glory here. And frankly, after a performance like that, all anyone can do is try to forget it, and hope it was just a bad night, nothing more.

Shannon Sharpe wasn’t on Russell Westbrook’s side either after this game

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless rarely agree when it comes to the Lakers.

But, Russell Westbrook’s performance was so abysmal, the common ground was the only place left to stand on.

Here is how Sharpe felt about the performance.

.@ShannonSharpe gives his takeaways from Lakers preseason game vs. T-Wolves: “AD & Bron looked to be in midseason form, but the starting backcourt had 5 TOs in the 1st half. Pat Bev thinks he’s Steph Curry & when Westbrook touches the ball, I don’t expect good things to happen.” pic.twitter.com/thyQ4Nuvbh — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 13, 2022

Much like Bayless’s, his thoughts are undeniable.

All Russ can do is go to bed and wake up the next morning with absolutely no memory of the night whatsoever.

