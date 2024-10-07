Get The F--k Out!": Kevin Durant's Emphatic Reaction To Fan's 'Feisty' Ejection From Lakers-Suns

Oct 6, 2024; Palm Desert, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) high fives with teams after subbing out against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Acrisure Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images

LeBron James creating history by taking to NBA hardwood with his son, Bronny, was close to being overshadowed by a fan causing quite a bit of ruckus in the middle of Lakers-Suns. This took place at the 1:26 mark of the 3rd quarter and led to a delay of game. Kevin Durant was more than amused at what was happening as he had quite the profanity-laced reaction to it all.

“Get the f—k out!” yelled KD to the fan as he was escorted out of the game. It seems as though most players were snickering at the fan as the Lakers bench were in a joyous mood regarding the whole ‘debacle’ as well.

KD after a fan was ejected “GET THE F*CK OUT”

pic.twitter.com/rdIZtZTeDV — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 7, 2024

LeBron and the Lakers bench having a laugh as a fan get escorted out for trying to shoot the ball from behind the basket. [h/t @DanWoikeSports ] pic.twitter.com/yslMFYrP6T — BASKETBALL ON (@BASKETBALLonX) October 7, 2024

From what can be seen through short clips on X, the fan initially got a hold of the game ball and refused to give it back to the referee. Unlike baseball, a ball entering the crowd cannot be kept with the fans. Upon realizing he has to give the ball back, he seemingly threw a tantrum.

Multiple security guards had to use sizeable force to get him out of the arena as he was refusing to leave. Whether the fan was inebriated or he genuinely believed he did nothing wrong is unknown at the moment.

This brief interruption during Lakers-Suns didn’t stop the game from continuing as the Suns bested the Lakers 118-114. Lakers have fallen to 0-2 this preseason despite a combined 50 point effort from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and D’Angelo Russell in limited minutes.

Kevin Durant has never been afraid to interact with fans

KD’s NSFW reaction is nowhere close to his first ‘brazen’ comment towards fans in the crowd. Whether it was him telling multiple fans while he was on the Nets to “shut the f— up,” or him confronting fans when they call him names, Durant is not afraid of hitting fans with their same energy.

This bleeds over into his persona online as well. He’s taken to X over the past decade to ‘beef’ with fans on almost a regular basis. Some interactions are respectful while others are him simply calling them out on lousy, uneducated takes that don’t have a hint of nuance embedded within them.

His straightforward personality is what fans admire him for as he’s quite the straight shooter with his opinions. He’s done everything from go at Charles Barkley for calling him a ‘bus rider’ to go at Jason McIntyre, calling him a ‘fool’. Kevin Durant has an old school approach to criticism and it’s something NBA fans certainly appreciate.