“Get This Man a LeBron James Jersey”: Paul Pierce Takes a Dig at Kevin Garnett for Emphatically Defending LBJ’s Status as a Top 5 Current Player

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett had a fierce argument recently when discussing the top five players in the current NBA scene. The two engaged in an intense debate on the matter during the KG Certified watch-along stream of the In-Season tournament final.

Advertisement

In the second quarter of the game, Garnett and Pierce started to argue whether LeBron James should be considered a top-five player right now. Turns out, Pierce doesn’t believe that LBJ is a top-five player. On the other hand, KG didn’t buy his top-five list that snubbed the King.

The altercation started with Nick Kyrgios asking whether LeBron is still Top 5 in the league. Pierce started shaking his head after KG answered in the affirmative. After that, Garnett challenged his fellow Celtics legend to name a player better than LBJ in the league.

Advertisement

Pierce proceeded to name Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum. However, KG refused to believe that anyone on that list was better than King James, saying, “Please stop with this nonsense.”

KG then pointed out how Embiid has never dropped 50 points in a Finals game and how Doncic has never been to the Finals. He asked ‘The Truth’ to respect James who has stacked up 66,000 minutes and has been playing at a high level at the age of 38. Pierce then argued that they were not talking about the body of work but the present scenario.

However, the 2004 NBA MVP didn’t entertain that thought. He argued that he is calling a “spade a spade”. To this, Pierce quipped, “Get this man a LeBron James jersey.“

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/UnfilteredInd/status/1733676289679126912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the two engaged in a fiery debate, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers cruised to a 123:109 win against the Indiana Pacers. They lifted the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament trophy. KG was vindicated further as LBJ won the first NBA In-Season Tournament MVP.

Advertisement

LeBron James continues to build new paradigms

After another slow start to the season, the NBA Cup came as an inspiration to the Los Angeles Lakers. LBJ was at the center of it. Yet again, the generational talent led the way. He averaged 26.4 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists per game during the tournament. In the gritty Quarter-Final 109:106 win against the Suns, James poured in 38 points, adding 15 of those in the fourth quarter.

In the Semis, the Pelicans had no answer to King James as he clinched 30 points in less than 23 minutes. His Lakers overwhelmed the Pels 133-89 to seal a berth in the Final.

Beyond the stats, James’ presence electrifies this Lakers team on both ends of the floor. Even his staunch critics had to laud his effort this time around. Perpetual LBJ detractor Skip Bayless also admitted his fortitude after the Lakers’ win against the Pelicans. Bayless believes that LeBron James’ performances have put the In-Season Tournament “on the map”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1733154462901195202?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Although the 4x MVP dominated the whole show, it was Anthony Davis who headlined the Lakers’ efforts in the Final. He put up Wilt Chamberlain-esque numbers, tallying 41 points, 20 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks. Thanks to these efforts, each Lakers team member and the head coach made $500,000 yesterday.