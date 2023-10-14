“Get Tired of Doing the Same Thing”: ‘Humble’ Rookie Victor Wembanyama ‘Jokingly’ Chooses Favorite Spot on Offensive End

Draft Prospect Victor Wembanyama Arrives in NYC French basketball player Victor Wembanyama in New York for the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA draft tomorrow night, he is expecting to be the number one drafted by San Antonio Spurs. VIctor leaves his hotel to go to a business appointment on Sixth Avenue then stops by Columbus Circle 59th street subway station to meet with NYPD police officers and take the New York City subway on his way to the Yankee Stadium to throw out the first pitch before the game in The Bronx, New York City, NY, USA on JUne 20, 2023. Photo by Charles Guerin/ABACAPRESS.COM New York City NY United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxSPAxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xGuerinxCharles/ABACAx 857690_009 GuerinxCharles/ABACAx 0260795845st

Victor Wembanyama is very well proving his potential in the NBA pre-season. In the game against the Miami Heat, Wemby dropped 23 points, four rebounds, and assists in Spurs’ 120-104 win. In a post-game interview after the win, as per ‘NBA on TNT’, Wemby described his improvement since his last few games and was asked about his favorite spot from the offensive end. The French prodigy’s answer may shock the fans, who otherwise might have had a ‘humble’ image of the 2023 1st overall pick.

Wemby uncharacteristically commented on his offensive play, saying he was getting ‘tired’ of playing in the perimeter and the post. Nevertheless, Wemby seems to have improved quite drastically compared to his first debut against NBA squads during the Summer League.

Victor Wembanyama solidly backs his performance against the Heat with an uncharacteristic answer

Victor Wembanyama has proved his potential as an absolute beast during this pre-season. The first overall pick of this year scored 23 points against the Miami Heat while also posting four rebounds and four assists in the game.

Since the Summer League this year, it can be very well implied that Wemby has greatly improved. On an individual level, the Frenchman looks incredibly fit and seems to have gained muscles over the summer. Aside from the box score, the rookie sensation also delivered a vicious dunk, which awed several Spurs fans.

While speaking to TNT, during a post-game interview, Wemby acknowledged the hard work he had put in during the summer. He very well knows the expectations on him, which puts added pressure on him to perform during his regular season debut. However, while answering a question about his favorite offensive end, the rather ‘always humble’ rookie’s answer might surprise everyone.

TNT: When you look at inside and outside play, playing in the perimeter or the post, do you have a preference at this point? Wembanyama: Not really! No. I think I’m getting tired of doing the same thing!

Aside from his offense, Wembanyama has also improved defensively. The Spurs rookie posted three blocks in the game and fulfilled his role as a ‘big man.’

Perhaps, the greatest highlight from this game was Wemby posterizing Heat’s Thomas Bryant with a thunderous dunk. The Victor Wembanyama hype is getting all real, and the Spurs fans can’t wait to see him debut in the NBA!

Victor Wembanyama is putting in work for a fantastic regular-season debut

As Wemby mentioned in his post-game interview, the Frenchman acknowledged the changes to his play-style. Since his Summer League debut, Wembanyama has worked hard to become his opponents’ offensive and defensive nightmare. Coach Gregg Popovich’s guidance and the bits of advice from his teammates and Spurs legends are definitely helping Wemby discover his peak.

Wemby has been actively cooperating with his teammates and recently explained the mechanics of throwing an alley-oop. Given his 7’4 stature, Wemby acknowledged how the problem was rarely that the ball was thrown too high. In a way, Gregg Popovich has successfully built team chemistry, including helping Wemby fit in well at San Antonio.