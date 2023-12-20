Despite Retiring 4 Years Ago, 41 Y/o Dwyane Wade Shows Off His Impressive Physique Through New Workout Challenge

NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade has been retired for four years. However, that hasn’t stopped the former Miami Heat superstar from staying in terrific shape. The 41-year-old posted his workout regimen on his Instagram and TikTok profiles and shared an arduous workout challenge featuring compound exercises targeting multiple muscle groups.

Advertisement

The Wade Workout Challenge features six exercises. It starts with a one-mile backward walk on a treadmill, followed by another one-mile backward walk but with weights. The next exercise is three sets of push-ups targeting the pectoral muscles before three sets of pull-ups. The challenge ends with three sets of ab raises and three sets of ab twists.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1737304826386808864?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Wade shared the regimen on his TikTok account and accompanied it with a video of him performing the exercises. He captioned the post,

“It’s never too soon to start working towards your New Year’s fitness goals. Remember, your health is wealth. Who’s joining the #WadeWorkoutChallenge?”

In the video, Wade used plates and dumbbells to increase the difficulty level of his regimen.

Dwyane Wade’s focus on fitness in retirement

Despite retiring, Dwyane Wade hasn’t lost his work ethic. He remains committed to ensuring that he remains in great shape. In an interview with CNBC, the three-time NBA champion claimed he’s in better shape in retirement than during his playing days. He said:

“I feel like I’m in better shape now than I was actually as a player. I was very muscular, but I didn’t take care of my body in the way that I should’ve because I didn’t have the knowledge. I care more about [my daily wellness practices]. I understand their importance.”

Advertisement

Wade has also put an added impetus on taking care of mental health. In an interview with Men’s Health magazine, he revealed that he has added meditation to his daily routine. He also gets a facial every two weeks and visits the dentist to take care of his oral well-being. Wade explained that he’s already habituated to following a routine due to his days as an NBA superstar. He continues to stick to his routines, starting with exercising in the morning, irrespective of when he wakes up. Speaking about the importance of taking care of not only his physical but also his mental well-being, Wade said:

“It’s become very important in my life, to say the least, just understanding the importance of mental health. Having a lot of people come out and speak on their mental health has helped all of us understand that it’s really important.”

Advertisement

Wade was among the most explosive players in the NBA during his playing days. His incredible talent and meticulous work ethic helped him carve out a 16-year-long Hall of Fame career, which yielded three rings and an NBA Finals MVP honor, with 13 All-Star appearances.