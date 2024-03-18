“Why You Have to Show His A** Twerking”: Former Lakers Player Grills Gilbert Arenas Following Saucy Santana’s Heated Video

Gilbert Arenas recently got into trouble for making fun of Saucy Santana. Even though the NBA veteran is known for having no filter, Santana took his words personally and retaliated with a long, abusive rant on social media. After Santana’s clapback, ex-NBA star Nick Young also grilled Arenas for being ignorant about hurting people’s feelings, during his recent appearance on ‘No Chill Gill‘.

Santana is a rapper from Florida and is known for hits like ‘Material Girl’ and ‘Here We Go’. Recently, a clip of Santana twerking went viral on the internet and it wasn’t long till that clip reached Arenas’ eyes. The NBA veteran, during another conversation with Young, had a look at it and had some foul and offensive things to say.

Since Santana and Young used to be roommates, the 30-year-old rapper felt like Young should’ve jumped in to defend for the sake of their friendship. Santana recorded a video response for Arenas and Young which can be seen below.

During his recent appearance on Arenas’ show, the former Laker confronted the NBA veteran for laughing at Santana’s video. Young said that because Arenas was so offensive with his response to the clip, he also got a lot of backlash on the internet because it seemed like he was in support of his actions.

Young said, “Why you can’t just be a normal human being…why you had to show his a** twerking?” Instead of apologizing for his words, Arenas went on to compare Santana with Megan Thee Stallion as she is also known for twerking in front of a camera.

Nick Young asks Gilbert Arenas to apologize

Young said that he is willing to be the middleman between the two so they can squash their beef and leave it all behind. The ex-Lakers star also demanded that Arenas apologize to his friend. He said, “You better say sorry to my dawg. Santana, I got you.”

However, instead of apologizing, Arenas said that he sees so many contradictions in Santana’s demands and the way he is being thrashed on the internet. Arenas jokingly stated that because he was trolled by everyone and labeled as gay, he doesn’t have to say sorry because he “is part of the community now”.

On top of that, the NBA veteran also said that he is having fun looking at Young’s situation because he’s crushed in balancing the two sides as he has a good relationship with both Santana and Arenas. However, Arenas refused to believe that he was, in any way, offensive to the gay community.