“Get Y’all Lakers Lovin’ A** Daf*q Out My City”: Ja Morant Expresses His Dislike For LeBron James And Co On Social Media

Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts toward Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) after a three point basket during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers matchup has transformed into a full-fledged modern-day rivalry. Multiple actions from and after the recent encounter between the two Western Conference teams make it even more evident that Ja Morant has developed a strong aversion to the California side.

Morant took to social media to express his hatred for the Lakers as soon as he helped his team clinch a 131-114 victory. He retweeted Anthony Sain’s, a beat reporter for the Grizzlies, post asking fans of the Purple & Gold to get their “a**” out of Memphis.

Ja reposts a tweet dissing the Lakers pic.twitter.com/WbK05E4Iha — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) November 7, 2024

The 25-year-old didn’t stop with the social media antics after this retweet. He further took shots at JJ Redick’s squad by posting a GIF as a taunting reaction to a photo of LeBron James’ “too small” celebration. In this GIF, the character was seen “hitting the griddy” – Morant’s patented celebration – and also putting up his right hand with an “L” sign.

These social media actions are enough for one to understand that Morant is a Lakers’ detractor. However, he made himself much clearer with a candid comment during the postgame interview.

“I don’t like them (the Lakers),” the two-time All-Star said after his 20-point and 5-assist performance.

There were numerous moments from the game that also supported this narrative. First, the athletic guard indulged in a series of “too small” taunts exchanged with LBJ. Things escalated after a couple of plays, resulting in Morant pushing the King and passing certain inaudible remarks.

JA MORANT PUSHES LEBRON AND GETS A TECH THINGS ARE GETTING CHIPPY pic.twitter.com/GyjNkNMqbk — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 7, 2024

One would naturally assume that Bron wouldn’t be amused by Morant’s eccentricities. But to everyone’s surprise, James humbly accepted the defeat and showered the youngster with lofty compliments.

LeBron James enjoyed his heated duel with Morant

LeBron James didn’t stop admiring Ja Morant, even after their harmless on-court altercation. Instead, he tipped his hat to the sixth-year player and admitted to relishing their duel.

“Two guys from the inner city that love to compete. That’s where we all grew up, playing on a blacktop, playing outside and competing at a high level. When there was no cameras around, there was a bunch of (inaudible) around and playing the game. And that’s what the essence of the game is all about,” James said during the locker room interview.

The King also lauded the 2020 Rookie of the Year. Talking about the bigger picture, he saluted Morant for being an inspiration to the younger players in the league while also shedding light on his infectious energy.

“The energy alone, the inspiration that he gives to the younger generation alone was huge for our league and it’s great to have him back out there for sure,” James said.

It is impressive to hear James applaud his opponent after a blowout loss. But knowing his competitiveness, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies can expect James to come out on 13th November with all guns blazing, hoping for redemption.