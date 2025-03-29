Ja Morant’s Future in Memphis in Question After HC Taylor Jenkins’ Firing, Says NBA Insider

Mar 14, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (12) drives past his defender Cleveland Cavaliers small forward Isaac Okoro (35) in the 2nd quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies’ unceremonious firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins in the midst of a 44-29 season provides more questions than answers for a team in fifth place in the Western Conference. The 40-year-old had been leading the Grizz since the 2019-20 season, but the team’s inability to build on their Conference Semifinals appearance in 2021-22 convinced the franchise to move in a different direction.

Memphis is likely heading for the playoffs, but the team’s recent struggles have made many question if the Grizzlies are actually moving in the right direction.

With Jenkins off the team, questions have surfaced regarding Ja Morant’s future in Memphis. The two-time All-Star could reconsider his future in the city, as there’s been talk in the league about Morant being sent out the door soon.

Last month, GM Zach Kleiman pushed back against the idea of trading their star point guard after rumors arose. “I can’t blame other ‘executives’ for fantasizing about us trading Ja,” Kleiman said at the time. “But it’s just that—fantasy. We are not trading Ja,” Kleiman said with confidence.

“Continue to underestimate Ja, this team, and this city, and we will let our performance on the floor speak for itself. I’m not going to give this nonsense further oxygen and look forward to getting back to basketball,” the 36-year-old continued.

Despite Kleiman’s confidence that the Grizzlies won’t be trading Morant, an element of doubt remains, considering the 25-year-old is reportedly unhappy with the decision to move on from Jenkins.

Ja Morant has been viewed as a potential trade target for months

The Grizzlies have experienced an impressive turnaround following an injury-riddled 2023-24 campaign, but that hasn’t stopped rival executives from monitoring the status of the franchise’s star. In February, an executive named Morant as someone to “keep an eye on” as a potential trade candidate this summer.

After a hot start to his career, it seemed that Morant and Memphis were destined to stay together for the foreseeable future. However, the South Carolina native’s recent injury history and off-court issues have made the partnership rockier than anticipated.

Kleiman’s decision to fire the only head coach Morant has known in the NBA likely doesn’t improve his odds of staying with the team either. If the Grizzlies underwhelm in the postseason once again, the franchise could be headed for a retooling phase.