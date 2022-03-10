“Get you and your mental health outta here, Ben Simmons!”: NBA Twitter explodes as Philadelphia fans heckle former star ahead of Nets vs 76ers

NBA Twitter reacts as Philadelphia 76ers fans show their distaste for Ben Simmons once again, ahead of massive matchup vs Brooklyn Nets

So… the Ben Simmons hate has clearly not cooled off yet.

On one end, 76ers fans really can’t be blamed too much on this one. After all, his play on the court was one thing, but then how he then proceeded to do, to get out of Philly wasn’t great either.

But on the other end, you also feel terrible for Simmons because he now has a fanbase that despises him so much, they might actually want to kill him.

Now, you may be thinking that we’re exaggerating a bit there. But recently, some footage was revealed of Big Ben being back in Philly ahead of Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers. And let’s just say, after watching it, your opinion on the matter will be very similar to our own.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Twitter explodes as footage of 76ers fans heckling Simmons is revealed

We’ve got to say after everything that happened, showing up in Philadelphia again takes some serious stones. And although they may not be as prevalent during key moments of a playoff series, Ben Simmons certainly has them rearing their head again, as he traveled with the team to Philadelphia.

But of course, Philly fans were never going to be the party to appreciate that.

Philly fans already starting with Ben Simmons (h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/me6g5kTkv7 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 10, 2022

And here is just a small sample size of the many different reactions NBA Twitter had, below.

Might be one of the most hostile environments a player has seen in a while and he gonna hear everything on the bench the whole time. I would rather play if I was him — kap (@hopefulmetsfan) March 10, 2022

Ben Simmons getting his standing ovation at the game tonight pic.twitter.com/8FGu34XIjx — khash 🦌🧀🍺 (@GreekFreek34_) March 10, 2022

Lmaooo these mfs make 15 and hour and probably living at their moms crib and taking to a guy who makes 40 mil — LETSGOBK (@NETSRUNEASTT) March 10, 2022

I’m a Sixer fan & I have no beef with Ben Simmons. I actually respect him as a real man & a warrior. It’s not easy being a pro-athlete & having to deal with mental health issues. I truly hope he plays & drops 40 on us & bangs in a game winner at the buzzer. — J. Mulholland (@MulhollandL0ver) March 10, 2022

Even if he isn’t playing, we wish Ben Simmons the best of luck. Because frankly, the way it’s looking, he’s going to need it.

