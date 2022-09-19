“Get your wives or girlfriends, but please don’t bring both”: 7’6” Yao Ming left Houston Rockets teammates in tears

Yao Ming was one of the biggest basketball players in the NBA, and apparently had quite a sense of humor as well.

Yao Ming was a force of nature. Standing at a whopping 7-foot-6, Ming is one of the tallest players to grace the league. And boy did he do justice to the unfair height advantage he had over his opponents.

In the only 8 seasons he played in the league, the Chinese big man was named All-Star 8 times, selected on 5 All-NBA teams, averaged 19 points, 9.2 rebounds and almost 2 blocks a game, and was even enshrined in the Hall-Of-Fame 5 years after his retirement.

There is no doubt that Ming was a mammoth, however, that didn’t prevent him from being light-hearted and cracking several hilarious jokes here and there.

“Yao Ming was one of my most favorite teammates of all time”: Shane Battier

Earlier this year, Shane Battier, Yao’s teammate for nearly 5 years, revealed an anecdote depicting the hilarious side of Yao.

According to Battier’s story, Ming once invited all his Rockets teammates to his charity event. The big man even asked the players to get their wives or girlfriends, and amusingly added how they shouldn’t end up bringing both. Shane disclosed:

“Yeah, Yao told a great story. He had a charity event. At one night, he came to the guys in the locker room and said, ‘hey guys, I want to invite you to my charity event this week, it’s so and so in Houston. Please bring your wives or please bring your girlfriends. Please, don’t bring both and I’m like, ‘that’s really good, Yao.'”

“He pretended he didn’t speak English very well so people would leave him alone, but he was actually hilarious. Yao was one of my most favorite teammates of all time.”

Yao was definitely one of the more humble and wholesome superstars the league had to offer.

