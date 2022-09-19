“Billionaire LeBron James bought the NBA for his son”: 17/o Bronny and Bryce Maximus James get ridiculed following draft eligibility talks

Bronny James could potentially play in the NBA at 18 y/o, leading to NBA Twitter erupting on LeBron James pulling the strings.

Bronny James is currently in the class of 2024 when it comes to the NBA Draft. His father, LeBron James, has said on multiple occasions, dating back to 2010 that he not only wants him to make it to the league but also wants to play with him. Recently, he took it a step further and said he wanted to play with Bryce Maximus as well.

With the way James has been playing in his late 30s, it’s safe to say that he’s got at least another half decade of All-Star level play in him. This would mean that even if he had to wait 4 years for his second oldest son to show up, he would still be playing at a relatively high level.

However, new revelations surrounding the revamped Collective Bargaining Agreement has led fans to immediately think about Bronny James. This is due to the fact that the revamped CBA could potentially result in the draft eligibility of players reducing from 19 years to 18 years.

Essentially, high school players could make that jump to the NBA directly, without having to play a season of college ball.

NBA Twitter theorizes LeBron James is behind this all.

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement has been in effect since the 2017-18 season and will still be in effect by the end of the 2023-24 NBA campaign. With the next 2 season being the final seasons under the current CBA, the NBA and NBPA are in talks on what can be changed going forward.

One thing that has been talked about at great length is changing the draft age eligibility. Why this is relevant to NBA Twitter is solely because of LeBron James.

Fans believe decreasing the draft eligibility from 19 to 18 is what he did behind the scenes to be able to play with Bronny and Bryce Maximus faster as he’s at the tail end of his career.

LeBron James bought the NBA for his son🤡 https://t.co/Sx3mCuz9KF — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) September 19, 2022

Team scouts trying to explain why Bronny is worth a 1st round pick at 18 pic.twitter.com/DCXmiHSFSK — Justin Tucker = GOAT (@TouchdownLamar) September 19, 2022

BREAKING: The NBA and NBPA are expected to agree on moving the age eligibility for the draft from 19 to 18 years old. Bronny’s 18th birthday is just two weeks away 👀 (via @ShamsCharania ) pic.twitter.com/BHKhRYqIcU — Kicks (@kicks) September 19, 2022

Lebron pulling string for the little one. — Scam Diego Fraudres (@SyndicatesEdge) September 19, 2022

The catch here is that the new CBA comes into effect in 2024-25, making it impossible for him to actually skip uni for the NBA. However, this theory put forth by fans can be applicable for his second oldest, Bryce. LeBron would have to wait merely 3 years instead of 4 to play with him so this makes sense on that front.

