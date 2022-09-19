“Dwyane Wade is having his princess moment”: Gabrielle Union fessed up to leaving wedding responsibilities to $170 million husband

Gabrielle Union hilariously revealed that $170 million Dwayne Wade was having his ‘princess’ moment when planning their wedding.

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union have known each other since 2007 and have been by each other’s side ever since. Both the actor and the Miami Heat legend have been married before, with the latter actually going through a messy divorce at the time with Siohvaughn Funches and Union having just split with Howard.

The two began to go out as a couple in public in the late 2000s and by the time the 2010s had rolled around, were stirring up potential marriage rumors. In between all that however, D-Wade did father a child with someone else but Gab and him would reconcile despite this and get married to one another on August 30th, 2014.

Since then, the two have flaunted their extravagant lifestyle all over social media for fans to watch. Everything from lavish trips to Europe to yacht parties, Dwyane Wade has been putting that $170 million reported net worth to good use.

Gabrielle Union on Dwyane Wade planning for their wedding.

On most occasions, it’s the girl who seems to be wanting to immerse herself completely into the wedding preparation process. The saying, ‘Every little girl’s dream growing up is to have a lavish wedding’ rings true for most. Not for Gabrielle Union however.

While it’s obvious she wanted a grand wedding, as most do, she didn’t immerse herself in the planning process as much as you would expect. Instead, her husband, Dwyane Wade, took over the reins. According to the actress while on the Ellen Show, she didn’t have to do much as the 3x NBA champ was holding most of the planning.

“Secretly this is like his princess moment. He has waited for this for a long time. He’s been hoarding bridal magazines. He’s very ready. He’s very particular about the music and the guest list.”

