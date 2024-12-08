Shaquille O’Neal Felt Terrible When Yao Ming’s Parents Treated Him Like a King Despite His Allegedly Racist Comments

Back in 2002, at the peak of his career, certain statements Shaquille O’Neal made about Yao Ming were considered racist by many. O’Neal however denied those claims and assured he meant no harm and that his words were meant to be a joke. Despite his attempts to clarify his intentions, his explanation did not convince too many. So, on his trip to China, he tried to use it as an opportunity to make things right.

Advertisement

In his book, ‘Shaq Uncut’, the center wrote he wanted to meet Yao’s parents. He wrote how gracious his hosts were and how well they treated him. But instead of making him feel better, Yao Ming’s parents’ kindness only made O’Neal feel worse.

“It was meant as a joke and it was wrong because the Chinese people are so honorable. It bothered me for a long time afterward. Yao was such a nice guy, and even though I was doing my usual thing by building up our rivalry in the media, I should have left it alone.”

O’Neal’s father also scolded him for his derogatory comment and gave him an eye-opening reality check.

He told Shaq that the Chinese superstar has been sending him Christmas cards every year with the message, “You are my favorite player.” His regret only deepened upon meeting the Rockets star’s parents. “When I met Yao’s parents, they were so gracious. They brought me gifts, treated me like a king. I spent five hours with them,” Shaq wrote.

Shaq carried the heavy emotion in his heart for a long time. Before he left his meeting with Yao Ming’s parents, he told them that their son was a “warrior.” What they said in return did some more damage to Shaq’s conscience. “They told me he was only trying to live up to his idol,” the Lakers legend added.

What did Shaquille O’Neal say about Yao Ming?

O’Neal, even in 2002, was known to be a funny guy who often made hilarious comments during interviews and press conferences. But in his attempt to be funny about his rivalry with a young Yao, Shaq said, “Tell Yao Ming, ‘ching-chong-yang-wah-ah-soh.”

This, quite clearly, could never qualify as funny. It instead hurt a lot of people and O’Neal faced a lot of backlash. The media’s wide coverage only added fuel to the fire. The NBA legend tried to clear his name by stating that he wasn’t being serious, but it didn’t work. Later, the Rockets star had to jump in to rescue Shaq.

He said, “I believe Shaquille O’Neal was joking, but I think that a lot of Asian people don’t understand that kind of joke.” The Chinese star believed that there was a cultural difference which created a divide. Despite the tense situation, Yao Ming forgave Shaq and the two became close friends.