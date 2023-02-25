Joe Rogan Once Claimed LeBron James ‘Would Have F*cked Everybody’ if He Was in MMA

A lot has been debated regarding LeBron James, the basketball star. But given his stature and IQ, one ponders how the four-time NBA champion would have fared in the octagon! Well, renowned MMA commentator and analyst Joe Rogan once provided his insights on how that scenario would have played out. LeBron James is disputedly the greatest basketball player in the history of the sport. A substantial reason for that is his ludicrous athleticism, IQ, and tremendous physique.

Attributes that are beneficial within the realm of mixed martial arts. Of the current athletes in the sport of MMA, a vast majority possess two of the three aforementioned traits. Seldom are there any who possess all three characteristics.

Given James’ exceptional IQ, which infers his ability to understand and dissect the intricate details of the sport, it’s safe to assume he would utilize the same approach had he been indulged in MMA. Not to mention, at 6’9 and 250lbs, he is the hallmark of an ideal heavyweight.

So if we were to put that notion to a test, just how well would LeBron James have fared if he was to have been a mixed martial artist? MMA’s very own Joe Rogan has had his say.

Joe Rogan believes LeBron James would wreak havoc in MMA!

In 2017, Rogan and comedian Bryan Callen appeared on the former’s podcast, ‘The Joe Rogan Experience.’ The pair were discussing numerous topics. Amongst these, James became a topic of conversation. And suffice it to say, Rogan had some intriguing thoughts to share.

The comedian spoke about a hypothetical scenario whereby how James would have prospered had he been practicing MMA from the time he started indulging in the game of basketball. Rogan is convinced that the four-time NBA MVP would reign supreme in his competition.

Rogan said:

“Well, see, if a guy like that [LeBron] was fighting, everybody would be f**ked. They’re lucky, they’re goddamn lucky. That guy’s gonna beat your f**king a**. He’s a winner, there’s just a certain level of winners, and he’d do whatever the f**k he wants.”

Rogan’s statement is a testament to the winning mentality instilled in James from his advent into the NBA. Regardless of the blemishes the 38 years old possesses, he still possesses a resume encapsulated by success.

Joe Rogan has had a few contentious opinions, such as the time he believed UFC pioneer Ronda Rousey beat Boxing’s greatest defensive athlete, Floyd Mayweather. However, he would not be mistaken in his analysis concerning James.

Rogan has been a part of the UFC and the sport of MMA since its formative years. The 55-year-old has also seen a plethora of talented athletes grace the octagon. So for someone of his caliber and intellect to state that James would’ve run through his competition might not be an overstatement.

Could LeBron James become the UFC heavyweight champion?

Given that it’s a hypothetical scenario, discussions can be raised regarding arguments for both sides. But for someone who’s earned a reputation for his dedication, determination, and work ethic, it wouldn’t be far-fetched an idea to assume he could have been victorious in MMA.

Perhaps even to the extent of being a world champion. As displayed by many over the years, mettle is undeniably the greatest weapon to possess in the sport of MMA. So James could, without question, have clinched the 265lbs UFC championship had he delved into the sport from a young age.

James has previously engaged in a tussle with former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington. The pair’s difference in ideology led to a heated altercation between the two.

The vast majority believed despite a significant size difference, James wouldn’t stand against a legitimate wrestler regardless of his weight.

